Yorktown man arrested after pickup truck hits vehicles, building

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Yortkown man has been arrested as a result of a Sept. 9 incident that saw his pickup truck slam into a building after hitting two other vehicles.

John Aaron Laffoon, 51, was arrested last Saturday on preliminary counts of criminal mischief, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, reckless driving, aggressive driving and (participating in) a speed contest.

He was released from the Delaware County jail that day after posting a $13,500 bond.

According to an affidavit signed by a Yorktown police officer, Laffoon was driving his truck westbound on Smith Street — which carries Ind. 32 through Yorktown — about 9:40 p.m. on Sept. 9 when he struck two other vehicles, one from behind.

His truck then left the street and struck a light post before "ramming through a building" at 9700 W. Smith St., in the process damaging three cinder-block walls.

A business at that location, Rick's Service Center, also sustained an estimated $15,000 in damage.

Laffoon and the drivers of the two other vehicles damaged — one of whom reportedly suffered a broken toe — were later examined by medical personnel at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Investigators said they reviewed surveillance videos that showed Laffoon's truck and a white Dodge Charger both traveling at high rates of speed westbound on Ind. 32.

Two witnesses also said the pickup truck had passed their vehicles on the state highway while "driving at a high rate of speed."

After the pickup truck into the building, the Charger reportedly turned south onto West Street and left the area.

Formal charges in the case have not yet been filed.

