Yorktown man charged with attempted murder, assault

A Yorktown man was arrested and charged on Monday with second degree attempted murder and assault.

Yorktown police said Watkins attacked two people as they were entering an apartment around 5:56 p.m. Officers were called to the scene of the ongoing assault, where they said they found Wayne Watkins, 71, attempting to stab a victim with a kitchen knife. Watkins pushed the other victim, who was over the age of 65, to the ground and kicked the victim in the chest, according to the police.

Watkins was arrested was taken into custody without incident and is being detained at the Westchester County Jail. Police said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Watkins is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. It's not clear who's representing him.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yorktown NY man charged with attempted murder and assault