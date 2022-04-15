Yorktown man sent to prison in fatal wrong-way crash that killed Ossining mother

WHITE PLAINS - A Yorktown man was sentenced Friday to three to nine years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection with a wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Peekskill that killed an Ossining mother.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said Mark Cope, 41, was intoxicated at the time of the head-on collision. He was sentenced by Westchester County Court Judge Barry Warhit.

Cope pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault and second-degree vehicular assault, all felonies; and third-degree assault, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, all misdemeanors.

in this Dec. 23, 2020 file photo, Peekskill and Montrose firefighters along with EMS responders from Peekskill and surrounding towns work at the scene of a crash in which Shina McClam was killed.

According to Rocah, Cope drove north in the southbound lane on Route 9 in Peekskill shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2020 and drove head-on into a car driven by Shina McClam, 32, of Ossining.

Cope had a blood alcohol content of .21% at the time of the collision, Rocah said.

McClam died at the scene. Her passengers, her 6-year-old daughter and 18-year-old niece, were taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where they spent a week being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Rocah's office had recommended Cope be sentenced to six to 18 years in state prison.

"Mark Cope's selfish decision to drive while intoxicated resulted in the needless death of a mother and put the lives of the two young passengers at great risk," Rocah said in a statement released by her office.

In a victim impact statement delivered in court, McClam's niece said, "My aunt was loving, fun, flamboyant, the glue of the family. She did everything for everyone. An amazing soul... I don't know what you were thinking that night, what you thought was going to happen after you got into your car... You made a choice out of pleasure and fun. You destroyed a family beyond recognition."

Cope's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yorktown's Mark Cope sent to prison, killed Shina McClam in crash