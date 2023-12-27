Yorktown teen charged in fatal shooting enters guilty pleas

MUNCIE, Ind. — An 18-year-old Yorktown woman has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from another teen's fatal shooting.

Daisy Craft last January was waived from juvenile jurisdiction into adult court to face charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and pointing a firearm.

Testimony at a hearing in Delaware County's juvenile court indicated Craft — on Dec. 12, 2022 — fired a gunshot that sent a bullet into the heart of Kayden Devon Lee, 17, at a gathering of friends in a home in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said a magazine containing bullets had been removed from the handgun, and that the teenagers apparently were unaware the gun still held a live round.

More: Victim's mother calls for 'accountability' in fatal shooting

Craft and her attorney, Casey Cloyd, recently signed a plea agreement and last Thursday in Delaware Circuit Court 5, she pleaded guilty to two of the charges against her — reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

The deal — taken under advisement — calls for Craft to receive a three-year sentence, to be served on electronic home detention.

She would be required to undergo "a substance abuse evaluation and comply with any recommended treatment," according to the agreement, and to submit to at least a dozen screenings for drug and alcohol use during her years on probation.

The deal also calls for Craft — who was 17 at the time of the shooting — to be ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.

The third charge against her — involuntary manslaughter, another Level 5 felony — would be dismissed.

At a Jan. 25 hearing, Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. will announce whether he will accept the terms of the plea agreement.

Also last week, the judge denied a motion to revoke Craft's $5,000 bond.

The motion had suggested Craft violated the terms of her release last January — to home detention — on Nov. 21, when she visited another teen who is the father of her infant daughter.

In a response, Cloyd said his client believed she had been granted permission for that visit, and that she was "allowing (the other teen) to see his child for the first time."

At last January's hearing in juvenile court, Lee's adopted mother called for "accountability" in his death.

"Kayden matters," Jwahir Rahim told Juvenile Magistrate Amanda Yonally, who later made the decision to waive Craft into adult court.

"He matters to his family. ... This is never going to be OK."

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Deal calls for home detention for Yorktown teen charged in homicide