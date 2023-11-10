Yorktown volunteer firefighter charged with impersonating officer, pointing firearm

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Yorktown volunteer firefighter has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

Derek J. Rains, 37, of Yorktown, is also accused of holding an Indianapolis man — who was later arrested on drug and firearm charges — at gunpoint.

Rains is charged in Delaware Circuit Court 4 with criminal confinement, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and impersonation of a public servant.

The most serious of the charges, confinement, is a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

According to an affidavit, 27-year-old Gregory McCurtis told Yorktown police that Rains — driving a pickup truck with blue and red emergency lights — on Sept. 25 pulled the Indianapolis man's vehicle over on Ind. 32, pointed a handgun at him and told him, "Don't move or I'll ------- shoot you."

McCurtis said based on the truck's emergency lights, a police radio he heard in the truck and Rains' use of a firearm, he assumed he was being detained by a police officer.

The affidavit indicated Rains had first encountered McCurtis outside a Yorktown convenience store, and was aware the Indianapolis man was a suspect in a hit-and-run collision in Madison County.

After McCurtis pulled away from the business, Rains allegedly told a Yorktown officer he "chased" the vehicle and pulled it over, then pointed his 9mm handgun at McCurtis.

Rains — whose wife and adult child were reportedly in his truck at the time of the incident — also allegedly indicated he was a "special deputy" in Madison County.

"The general consensus amongst officers was that Rains was acting as a police officer during this incident," a Yorktown officer wrote.

During a later interview with Yorktown police, Rains maintained he was trying to determine if McCurtis, whose vehicle had significant front-end damage, needed assistance,

He denied he had pulled the Indianapolis man's vehicle over, and said after he saw McCurtis' car "pull over" on Ind. 32, he activated his pickup truck's emergency lights "so that he would not get hit by passing vehicles," according to the affidavit.

The Yorktown man maintained McCurtis was "hostile, upset and irrational" and said he pulled his handgun because he believed McCurtis was brandishing a firearm, holding the Indianapolis man at gunpoint until a police officer arrived at the scene.

The officer investigating the incident viewed a surveillance video from the convenience store and said he found "discrepancies" with Rains' claim that McCurtis had nearly struck other vehicles in the store's parking lot.

An initial hearing in Rains' case is set for Dec. 11.

McCurtis was determined to be in possession of controlled substances, and a firearm — which he maintained he did not own — was found in his vehicle.

He is charged in Delaware Circuit Court 4 with possession of cocaine, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. His trial is set for April 8.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Yorktown volunteer firefighter accused of impersonating police officer