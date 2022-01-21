Yorktown woman charged in 2021 fracas at Hoosier Park Casino

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Yorktown woman is accused of battering an Indiana Gaming Commission officer at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.

Juania Ardizzone, 45, was charged Thursday in Madison Circuit Court 1 with battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

She is also charged with battering against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

According to a police report, Indiana Gaming Commission officers — last Feb. 6 — first came in contact with Ardizzone after receiving a report of a "physical altercation" at the Anderson casino's Double R Bar.

An officer approached the Yorktown woman after being told she had "physically assaulted" another woman at the casino.

MORE NEWS:

►Prosecutor calls ex-Muncie police officer Neal 'hustler' whose crimes cost taxpayers $637K

►Ex-Muncie man's legal woes increase with meth-dealing arrest

According to the report, Ardizzone repeatedly cursed at the officer and refused to cooperate.

After being handcuffed, the Yorktown woman "sat down on the floor and refused to walk," the report said.

During the struggle, the Yorktown resident allegedly "intentionally clawed" an officer's right hand and wrist, leaving scratches.

A review of surveillance video reportedly showed Ardizzone, who had been dancing in the bar, "punching at" another woman's face and then grabbing and pushing her.

According to an affidavit, video also showed Ardizzone consuming a mixed drink at 6:56 p.m., and drinking "shots" at 7:11, 7:26, 8:17 and 8:43.

"Surveillance video also showed Ardizzone having a hard time keeping her balance," an officer wrote.

Court records reflect the Yorktown woman was charged with related misdemeanor counts in Anderson City Court the week of her arrest and later pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Story continues

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Yorktown woman charged with battering Hoosier Park officer