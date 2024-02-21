These Yosemite destinations are among the best in the world, Forbes 2024 travel guide says

Destinations near Yosemite National Park were listed in the 2024 Forbes Travel Guide Star Award Winners, highlighting the best restaurants, hotels, spas and cruises in the world.

Out of 2,039 properties, ranging from the Great Gains in the Middle East to island resorts, the list reflects trending locations among travelers across the world, including “destinations offering meaningful experiences, as well as smaller U.S. cities that are often overlooked.”

On the list, Forbes ranked the destinations as either “recommended,” “four star,” or “five star.” The Yosemite destinations on the list received four-star ratings.

Here are the Yosemite travel spots Forbes says are among the best in the world:

Château du Sureau

In its 2024 travel guide, Forbes praised its Château du Sureau — an Oakhurst hotel nestled in the Sierra Nevada foothills near Yosemite National Park— as an “intimate charmer in Yosemite’s shadow.”

According to the Forbes Travel Guide, the hotel is “situated on nine acres of manicured lawns and whimsical gardens,” giving visitors the experience of entering an enchanted palace.

“No detail has been spared in creating the Old World allure of a European castle,” the Forbes Travel Guide says.

The swimming pool at The Elderberry House and Chateau du Sureau, pictured in a file photo from 2019.

What are the highlights?

Here are the Forbes Inspector’s Highlights from the hotel:

It’s 14 miles away from Yosemite National Park.

There’s grand architecture and luxurious furniture, and the staff offers “impeccable service.”

If you’re on the swings or strolling, a staff member will assist you with just a hit of a button.

The doorway of the hotel features a small sign with a quote from Oscar Wilde that reads, “I have the simplest of taste, I only want the best.”

The Elderberry House

Forbes also listed the restaurant at Château du Sureau — The Elderberry House — as a 2024 Forbes Travel Guide Winner.

The publication said that The Elderberry House is known for its “exquisite French fare” as well as its “subtle elegance, lovely setting and flawless service.”

This dish featuring sea urchin and spring peas is one of many courses on the menu at The Elderberry House.

A dining room featuring a painting with founder Erna Kubin-Clanin and her daughter is pictured in this 2019 Fresno Bee file photo at The Elderberry House.

“In a nutshell, The Elderberry House is a fine-dining restaurant where guests are treated like royalty and the food is a work of art,” the Forbes Travel Guide says.

What are the highlights?

Here are the Forbes Inspector’s Highlights from the restaurant:

“Highly trained” waitstaff that awaits a visitor’s every need.

Farm-to-table seasonal cuisine with an ever-changing menu.

Each plate of a five-course meal is paired with a specialized bottle of wine.

Sunday brunch includes a “communal atmosphere” with an extensive breakfast spread.





A team of chefs is available to teach those interested in learning the art of “world-class dishes with local ingredients.”