Yosemite’s ‘firefall’ will be visible soon, as park service keeps tabs on snow levels

Of the many reasons National Park officials are closely watching the snow levels in Yosemite, there’s this: Horsetail Fall.

The relatively small waterfall, which drops off the top of El Capitan, gets outmatched by more popular spots like Yosemite Falls or Bridalveil Fall for the bulk of the year. In the summer months, it can disappear completely.

But, for a few weeks each February, when the conditions are just right, it’s all anyone seems to want to talk about. Each day, for 10 or so minutes just before sunset, the waterfall takes on a back-lit glow and flows, as if, on fire.

It has become one of the most sought-after views at the national park in central California, to the point where official have carved out the last three weekends of February for it, and began requiring temporary vehicle reservations for visitors.

Snow in Yosemite National Park

Of course, all of this is dependent on snow, which the park is getting, courtesy of an atmospheric river that moved into region to start the month on Wednesday and Thursday and a follow-up storm lined up for the weekend.

The waterfall is fed exclusively through snowmelt and run-off. Which means, there has to be snow on the ground, and that snow needs to melt during the day in order for the fall to be more than just a trickle of water.

Through January, there was a lack of snow in Yosemite. Tolumne Meadows reported just one inch of new snow last week, with a snow pack at just 20 inches. So, the outlook for Horsetail Fall is a bit up in the air, Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman told The Bee on Wednesday.

The current runs of storms should help.

“We are slated for snow the next several days,” he said.

“It could change the outlook.”

The National Weather Service says the impacts of the weekend storm will be extreme in the Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet, including areas of Yosemite National Park.

Yosemite Valley could see 72 inches of snow by Monday, according to the NWS. Already, the park service reported snow accumulation of 21 inches, according to the website 4yosemite.com. That number could be up to 45 inches by Friday.

If you go and webcam

The park service suggests visitors keep an eye on the forecast over the next days and watch the Yosemite Falls webcam to get a sense of the water flows before making the trip.

Reservations can be made two days in advance through Recreation.gov.

Once in the park, road and trail closures will funnel guests into prime viewing locations to the east of El Capitan. Visitors should plan to arrive mid-morning for the sunset spectacular, the park service says.

“There’s no ‘firefall,’ to see for those stuck in traffic west of El Capitan.”