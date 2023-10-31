Yosemite National Park squatter faces 5 years in prison for firearm charges

An Oakhurst man with a criminal history is heading to federal prison sentence after he broke into a Wawona home and squatted there for several months, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert announced.

This week, Devin Michael Cuellar, 29, of Oakhurst, was sentenced to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition, while squatting on private property in Yosemite National Park.

The Central Valley man plead guilty to the firearm charges in May.

Here's what federal prosecutors say led to Cuellar's arrest.

During the summer of 2021, Cuellar broke into a Wawona home on Koon Hollar Road and lived there for several months without permission from the owner, according to court records. The home is located within Yosemite National Park.

Cuellar also stole items from the home and "trashed" the place, according to investigators. A sawed-off shotgun and ammunition, which did not belong to the homeowner, were found in the home.

Cuellar was previously convicted of carjacking and possessing drugs for sale, according to court records. He is prohibited from owning firearms and ammunition.

Prosecutors say Cuellar was unhoused at the time of his arrest.

Madera County Sheriff's Department, along with state and federal law enforcement officers arrested Cuellar and helped with the investigation. The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that brings all levels of law enforcement together to reduce violent crime and gun violence, DOJ officials stated.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Yosemite National Park squatter sentenced to 5 years in federal prison