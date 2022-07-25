Yosemite Wildfire Burns Out of Control, Forcing Thousands to Flee

Brian K. Sullivan
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Firefighters are starting to make progress on a blaze raging in the forests west of Yosemite National Park, the second wildfire in the area this month.

Most Read from Bloomberg

About 10% of the Oak Fire has been contained, but it has already scorched 16,791 acres (6,795 hectares) since it began Friday in Mariposa County east of San Francisco, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement Monday. While residents in the area were initially ordered to flee, evacuation orders have been lifted.

Smoke from the blaze is expected to drift over the Bay Area on Monday, prompting local officials to issue an air quality advisory.

“Fire activity was not as extreme as it has been in previous days,” Cal Fire said in the statement. “Firefighters made good headway today.”

So far this year, 4,408 fires have scorched 35,135 acres across California, well below the five-year average of 346,325 acres for the period. Almost the entire state is gripped by drought conditions, according to the US Drought Monitor, with more than 59% of the land falling under the worst two categories.

Meanwhile, just a few miles to the east, firefighters are still battling the Washburn Fire, which started on July 7. That blaze has charred 4,866 acres and is now 87% contained, according to InciWeb, a US fire tracking website.

Read more: Forest Service moves to protect giant sequoias from wildfire

(Updates fire details starting in second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Europe’s economic slowdown driven by ‘the lack of natural gas’: Analyst

    Goldman Sachs Head of Natural Gas Research Samantha Dart joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil rising above $95 a barrel, commodity market uncertainty, recession fears, Europe’s lack of natural gas, and the outlook for the global economy.

  • Wildfire near Yosemite declared state of emergency with blaze 0% contained

    More than 6,000 people have been evacuated, and the power was cut to 2,000 homes

  • China Says Xi, Leaders Got Local Shots in Rare Disclosure

    (Bloomberg) -- China said all its leaders received locally-made Covid-19 shots, the first time a confirmation was made in the absence of a vaccine mandate for the country with the world’s strictest controls against the virus.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s

  • Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size

    A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuations and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

  • Anti-Instagram App BeReal Takes Top Spot on Apple Despite Crashes

    (Bloomberg) -- BeReal, a social media app dubbed the anti-Instagram, has soared in popularity in recent weeks despite numerous complaints that it crashes at a critical moment. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the

  • Oak Fire scorches California county, forcing evacuations

    The fast-moving Oak Fire forced thousands of California residents to flee from their properties over the weekend and additional fires continued to threaten more trails of destruction in the Golden State. In Mariposa County, approximately 75 miles north of Fresno and 150 miles southeast of Sacramento, the raging Oak Fire has burned through more than 15,000 acres as of Monday morning. Throughout the weekend, more than 3,000 residents were forced to flee their homes. "It's pretty sad to see the hou

  • Apple Prepares Rare iPhone Discount for China Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. announced a rare retail promotion in China on Monday, offering four days of discounts on its top-tier iPhones and related accessories in advance of the launch of its next-generation devices.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripChina’s Gen Z Is

  • US Stocks Fluctuate Amid Earnings, Fed Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks wavered as traders assessed the outlook for corporate earnings and Federal Reserve policy amid the looming threat of a recession.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyThe S&P 500 was li

  • Governor declares emergency over wildfire near Yosemite

    A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses. The Oak Fire started Friday afternoon southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County and by Saturday had grown to nearly 19 square miles (48 square kilometers), according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. It erupted as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite park.

  • European Gas Prices Advance on Russian Pipeline Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose for a fourth consecutive session as Russia offered little clarity on future flows via the key Nord Stream pipeline. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyWhile

  • Elon Musk Denies Wrecking a Marriage

    The private life of the Tesla's billionaire CEO is in the media as prominently as his professional activities.

  • Oak Fire live updates: How overnight firefight went; community meeting set and more

    Ten structures have been destroyed and almost 2,700 are threatened.

  • The U.S. border’s deadly toll

    STORY: Two barriers demarcate the U.S.-Mexico border here between San Diego and Tijuana.Meant to deter illegal border-crossings, aspiring migrants have tried to scale these walls.Some slip, and do not survive. Those who do may suffer severe injuries, and frequently wind up here: San Diego's Scripps Mercy Hospital.Dr. Vishal Bansal is the chief of trauma surgery, and he's seeing more and more of these patients."So we've seen a massive uptick in the number of patients from the end of 2021 up until now. It's been a constant stream. It's getting more and more. We trade border call with UCSD. So on the odd months, we take the border patients, on the even months UCSD takes border patients. So currently for us, we're definitely seeing an uptick compared to April. But if you look at the last year and a half, the slope has gone straight up in the air.""This mass migration issue is this group of people coming over here, they're not told how bad it can really be.Brent Schwerdtfeger is the chief of operations for the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol's San Diego sector.He told Reuters the migrant deaths are due to more than just a border wall."It's not just coming off of a piece of infrastructure. It's coming across the harsh terrain. They could fall anywhere in the mountainous terrains that we have across the southwest borders as well. Plus, we have the, you know, we have a lot of water issues where the rivers, they have cross the rivers. Those are always traumatic that we have there. So they have to come across that as well. So it's not just a piece of infrastructure that could cause not only a bad injury, but, you know, a fatality as well."From the highways of San Antonio, Texas, where 53 migrants died last month after being packed into a sweltering tractor-trailer, to the unrelenting heat of the desert in Arizona, and the wall that former President Donald Trump touted as “just about unclimbable,” there have been more than 1,000 fatalities on the border since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.Last year was the deadliest for migrants crossing the border, with 728 fatalities recorded by the United Nations.The U.N. has counted 340 more this year, tracking 2021’s grim record.A record number of crossings, more than 1.7 million so far this fiscal year through June, have been fueled in part by an expulsion policy put in place by Trump, a Republican, that Biden, a Democrat, has been unable to end.That policy allows border agents to quickly expel migrants across the border.As a result, many simply cross again and again, often making increasingly risky choices to avoid detection.The Arizona desert is a particularly deadly option. Many migrants are overcome by heat and dehydration, and, if they're lucky, are able to dial 9-1-1.Jesus Vasavilbaso is a U.S. Border Patrol agent with the Tucson sector.“The calls that we have received this year for fiscal year they’re up more than 25 percent compared to last year at the same time. We are receiving approximately 16 calls a day, every single day 911 calls.”Data from Humane Borders show that last year, 225 deceased migrants were found along Arizona's border with Mexico, the most since the earliest record kept in 1981.

  • Australian Billionaire Joins Green Rush With Bid for Genex

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Australia’s richest people has joined several of his peers in making a renewable energy play.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyGenex Power Ltd. received a takeover offer from Austra

  • Tropics watch: NHC watching 4 tropical waves, including 2 in Caribbean. No big storms expected

    No major storms to worry about, just Florida's usual summer rain, thunderstorms, heat and humidity.

  • Blistering 114 degrees forecast. Expect 8 days of triple digits in Tri-Cities

    Weather service calls temperatures dangerously high.

  • EF-1 tornado touched-down in Troy during Saturday’s severe storms, NWS rules

    The National Weather Service confirms an EF1 Tornado hit Troy Saturday morning with estimated max winds of 90 miles per hour.

  • Alaska experiencing wildfires it's never seen before

    Alaska is burning this year in ways rarely or ever seen, from the largest wildfire in a typically mainly fireproof southwest region to a pair of blazes that ripped through forests and produced smoke that blew hundreds of miles to the the Bering Sea community of Nome, where the normally crystal clear air was pushed into the extremely unhealthy category. Already more than 530 wildfires have burned an area the size of Connecticut and the usual worst of the fire season lays ahead. Recent rains have helped but longer-term forecasts are showing a pattern similar to 2004, when July rains gave way to high-pressure systems, hot days, low humidity and lightning strikes that fueled Alaska's worst fire year.

  • Shaking returns as most powerful earthquake this month hits Columbia area overnight

    In the past 30 days there have been 33 earthquakes recorded in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

  • Alligator attacks 13-year-old girl at Florida boat ramp. She remains hospitalized

    The girl was in stable condition as of July 25, FWC reports.