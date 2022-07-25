Yosemite Wildfire Burns Out of Control, Forcing Thousands to Flee
(Bloomberg) -- Firefighters are starting to make progress on a blaze raging in the forests west of Yosemite National Park, the second wildfire in the area this month.
About 10% of the Oak Fire has been contained, but it has already scorched 16,791 acres (6,795 hectares) since it began Friday in Mariposa County east of San Francisco, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement Monday. While residents in the area were initially ordered to flee, evacuation orders have been lifted.
Smoke from the blaze is expected to drift over the Bay Area on Monday, prompting local officials to issue an air quality advisory.
“Fire activity was not as extreme as it has been in previous days,” Cal Fire said in the statement. “Firefighters made good headway today.”
So far this year, 4,408 fires have scorched 35,135 acres across California, well below the five-year average of 346,325 acres for the period. Almost the entire state is gripped by drought conditions, according to the US Drought Monitor, with more than 59% of the land falling under the worst two categories.
Meanwhile, just a few miles to the east, firefighters are still battling the Washburn Fire, which started on July 7. That blaze has charred 4,866 acres and is now 87% contained, according to InciWeb, a US fire tracking website.
