Yosha: The fight for diversity, equity and inclusion in Exeter schools and beyond

In 2015, a Racial Unity Team was formed in the Exeter area. Their ongoing mission is advancing relationships among different racial groups, increasing understanding, and reducing racial bias in our communities and schools.

At the same time, educators in SAU 16 were developing a vision of prioritizing a climate of diversity, equity and inclusion for the students in all public schools.

Pat Yosha

Research, energy and enthusiasm for these shared values grew. Public presentations and school curricula advanced these goals. New positions in schools were created, teachers and students were trained in understanding the purpose of these goals, and forums and fireside chats were held to enlist community awareness of DEI.

Specifically, the focus has been – and is:

DIVERSITY: A commitment to recognize the value of differences in race, ethnicity, gender identity, economics, and physical and mental abilities in all of us, and to reduce bias regarding any of these characteristics.

EQUITY: Fairness. Because our world is made up of diverse people, impartial humanitarian treatment of every person should be fair and equitable, not necessarily the same. Equity means equal opportunity for everyone.

INCLUSION: This means all are welcome, valued, and empowered in the work/activity of an organization, institution, classroom, or university. A sense of belonging is key to inclusion; a person’s race, religion, hairstyle, or body type is not a reason for exclusion.

As a former teacher and founding member of the Racial Unity Team, as well as a former member of a DEI committee for an SAU 16 elementary school, I have become extremely aware of the need for DEI programs, and the success of DEI work so far. Addressing bias and discriminatory behaviors has raised awareness of the harm of these behaviors and reduced the prevalence of discrimination in many situations. Curriculum changes and special projects have awakened faculty and students to the history of discriminatory laws and practices in our country, as well as heightened understanding of world cultures.

The many nations represented in our society are the intended focus of inclusive classroom themes and an expanded understanding of society’s responsibility to the welfare of all.

Addressing diversity with an equity lens has been the goal of stakeholders in the Exeter area. Anti-discrimination action is a district-wide plan that includes thoughtful engagement of a larger cohort in the community and collaboration with like-minded parents, organizations and institutions in New Hampshire.

Whereas DEI is a goal of not only educators and parents, it has been a training and professional development theme in government agencies, business and corporate organizations, religious institutions, and much of the art world for the past 10-15 years.

Now, DEI is a target for demolition, not a goal, of many legislatures in the country and of many organizations. In 2024, at least 40 anti-DEI bills in at least 24 state legislatures are targeting educational institutions, including colleges and universities, starting with K-12 schools. Pick up any major newspaper or popular magazine aimed at a large variety of readers, and you will see DEI as a focus. In New Hampshire, DEI has been a target in the state Legislature and the leadership of the NH Department of Education for the last few years – and it’s not going away!

It is significant to note that opposition to DEI includes rules that threaten the employment of teachers who risk addressing DEI themes. Teachers are frequently self-censoring what they teach as a result of such laws. Concurrently, recruitment and retention of public school teachers in every state has become a major challenge for school staffing.

Reasons for state legislatures’ growing interest in dismantling education’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are not always clear. This letter is a challenge to New Hampshire legislators and the Commissioner of Education, who oppose DEI as positive institutional goals for education, and, indeed, for society’s organizations and institutions in general. Tell the public your reasons for opposing DEI. What evidence do you have that DEI diminishes rather than enriches the principles of democracy and the quality of education? University and classroom teachers at all levels await a response!

Patricia Yosha of Exeter is a member of the Racial Unity Team.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Yosha: The fight for diversity, equity and inclusion in schools