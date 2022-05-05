Yost: 'Fresh helping of injustice' served when violent criminals out on low bail reoffend

A prisoner looks out of his cell at the Franklin County Jail in downtown Columbus on Friday, February 17, 2017

The proposed Community Safety Amendment to the Ohio Constitution will make Ohio safer and pose no obstacle to making bail fairer. We can have both.

More: 'I do blame our chief justice': An Ohio child's death is prompting calls to toughen bail

When a person is arrested for a crime, they generally must post bail (also called a bond) to get out of jail.

For serious crimes, the accused appears before a judge, who sets the bail amount. Critics of the bail system complain that poor people sit in jail awaiting trial and rich people go free.

Dave Yost is the Attorney General of Ohio.

Traditionally, bail has served two purposes.

The first was to give the suspect an incentive to show up for his next court appearance. If he doesn’t show up, he forfeits the money he put up for bail.

When the suspect is considered a threat to public safety, a judge could set bail so high that the suspect couldn’t pay it, keeping the suspect in custody until his next court appearance.

MORE TO THE CONVERSATION: Sign up for our opinion newsletter

The issue heated up in January, when the Ohio Supreme Court issued a 4-3 decision in DuBose vs. McGuffey, holding that the only purpose of bail was to ensure the appearance of the accused in court, meaning that judges no longer could use high bail to keep a dangerous suspect in jail.

More: 'Tough on crime' Republicans want voters to change Ohio Constitution on bail rules

I have heard from judges and prosecutors all over Ohio that DuBose is leading to very low bonds, sometimes for dangerous people with lengthy criminal records. There seem to be daily stories of people out on bail committing new violent offenses.

Imagine a flat-broke thug who beat someone badly enough to break bones, and has a fistful of prior offenses. He might struggle to make $100 bail.

Would that be sufficient?

Of course not.

Once out, he will likely disappear — but before he does, the witnesses might “disappear” too, or develop sudden “memory problems” and be unable to testify. His flight would result in forfeiture of the bond, but what does he care? It's only a hundred bucks.

Story continues

More: 'Fear-mongering' prosecutors stuck in the past, bail system dangerous to our health| Opinion

A small percentage of people are re-arrested on violent felonies under bail reform, enacted in New York in 2020. But racial disparities persists in who is jailed pre-trial.

A $250,000 bond would be more reasonable – based on 10% payment to a bail bondsman, it would cost about $25,000. He doesn't have that – but his family might be able to scrape it together, or someone might be able to post their house as security. Now, even though it's not his money, he might be deterred from bad behavior if it means grandma loses her house.

Some will ask, if a suspect is that dangerous, doesn’t the law already allow them to be held without bail?

Yes, but it only applies to certain offenses, and many violent offenses are not included. Even if that list is expanded, there are other problems.

More: 'Tough on crime' Republicans want voters to change Ohio Constitution on bail rules

The hearing for a no-bail motion requires the appearance of victims and witnesses. Imagine the victim of a domestic-violence beating. The morning after, she has to go to court and face the person who hurt her?

More: Our view: Ohio's unfair bail system is akin to debtors' jail

It also increases the exposure of witnesses – who already might be worrying about threats from the suspect or his cronies.

Second, it removes the third-party (grandma’s) participation in making bail, as discussed above.

State Reps. Jeff LaRe and D.J. Swearingen, and State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, working with my office, have proposed the Community Safety Amendment to the state Constitution. If approved by a supermajority of both chambers, it would go to a vote of the people in November.

It is straightforward:

"When determining the amount of bail, the court shall consider public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, a person's criminal record, and the likelihood a person will return to court."

More: Opinion: Bail reform advances child health equity

Because if we allow a known violent offender out of jail on low bail and he commits another violent crime, we have not served justice.

Instead, we have served up a fresh helping of injustice.

Dave Yost is the Attorney General of Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What impact would Community Safety Amendment have on Ohio bail reform