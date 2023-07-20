Yost, GOP AGs want out-of-state abortion records to be available to authorities

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost joined fellow Republicans in opposing a proposed federal rule to shield the medical records of those who obtain abortions in other states.

The letter, signed by Yost and 18 other attorneys general last month, pushes back against a proposed federal privacy policy that would prohibit state officials from collecting personal health information about reproductive health care, including abortions, for investigations, lawsuits or criminal charges.

“The federal government is trying to get rid of a provision that allows the release of health information to law enforcement pursuant to a court order," Yost spokeswoman Bethany McCorkle said. "This section is designed to help victims of crimes by allowing law enforcement to collect evidence − for example DNA from a rape kit − so that violent criminals can be arrested."

McCorkle noted that law enforcement rarely needs this medical information, but "it could be the difference in solving a violent crime and preventing future harms."

Abortion is currently legal in Ohio up until 21 weeks and six days. After that point, doctors who perform illegal abortions can face criminal charges and lose their medical licenses.

Last September, a judge temporarily blocked a more restrictive law that had been in effect for two-and-a-half months. That law prohibited physicians from performing abortions after cardiac activity was detected. Yost has appealed that decision.

When that abortion ban was in effect, nearly 400 Ohioans sought abortions in surrounding states with easier access to the procedure, according to research from the Ohio Policy Evaluation Network, which investigates the effect of laws on reproductive decisions.

Under state law, Ohioans cannot be charged with a crime for having an abortion.

"The (President Joe Biden) administration, however, has pushed a false narrative that states are seeking to treat pregnant women as criminals or punish medical personnel who provide lifesaving care," according to the letter sent by Republican attorneys general. "Based on this lie, the administration has sought to wrest control over abortion back from the people in defiance of the Constitution and Dobbs."

Dobbs is a reference to the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that sent abortion decisions back to state lawmakers and courts. Yost and the other attorneys general argue that states should have the ultimate authority over abortion regulations: "The proposed rule would interfere with states’ ability to obtain evidence that could reveal violations of their laws."

McCorkle explained that this information could be used for medical board investigations, such as a botched medical procedure.

The attorneys general also expressed concern that the proposed privacy rule could prevent states from restricting transgender medical care.

"Given its far-reaching and radical approach to transgender issues, the administration may intend to use the proposed rule to obstruct state laws concerning experimental gender-transition procedures for minors," according to the letter.

The Ohio House recently passed a sweeping bill that would prohibit doctors from prescribing hormones, puberty blockers or gender reassignment surgery before age 18. The Ohio Senate and Gov. Mike DeWine would need to sign off for it to become law.

