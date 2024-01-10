Yost: Petition summary rejected due to omissions and misstatements

Jan. 10—COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General David Yost's office on Thursday rejected the petition summary of a proposed constitutional amendment, titled "Secure and Fair Elections," that seeks to amend Article V and Sections 1, 2 and 6 of the Ohio Constitution.

The Attorney General's Office received the redistricting summary on Dec. 19.

As laid out in Ohio Revised Code 3519.01, the attorney general's role in the petition process is to determine whether the petition summary fairly and truthfully summarizes the proposed statute or constitutional amendment. The summary language does not meet this requirement.

A response letter sent to the petitioners says, "We identified omissions and misstatements that, as a whole, would mislead a potential signer as to the actual scope and effect of the proposed amendment."