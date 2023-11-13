You can now delete your Threads profile without nuking your Instagram account

Meta is continuing to (slowly) untangle some aspects of Threads from Instagram. Threads users are now able to delete their accounts on the app without also deleting their Instagram, the app's top exec, Adam Mosseri, said in an update .

Users can remove their profile from the Threads app via Settings -> Account -> Delete or deactivate profile.

The change has been a long-requested feature among Threads users, many of whom were frustrated by the inability to purge their Threads profile without also nuking their Instagram account. The update comes shortly after Meta introduced another settings change that allows Threads users to opt out of having their posts promoted in Instagram and Facebook’s main feeds.

Despite the changes, Instagram and Threads are still tied very closely together. An Instagram account is required to join Threads, and the app’s only messaging feature relies on Instagram’s inbox. Threads also draws on users’ Instagram presence for recommendations and other features.

While Meta is unlikely to completely separate the two services, there’s reason to hope that Threads may eventually become more independent. Meta has said it intends to make Threads compatible with ActivityPub, the open-source protocol that powers Mastodon and other services in the fediverse . The company hasn’t shared much about how this will work, but the integration should provide social media users with new ways to interact with Threads content even if they prefer to steer clear of Instagram.