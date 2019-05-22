You need to buy Kate Middleton's $50 shoes before everybody else does

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Stop what you're doing because Kate Middleton's favorite sneakers just went on sale for $50!

First spotted back in 2016 during her royal tour of Canada, Kate still has her Superga's on rotation. From the London Marathon to the royal tour of Germany and Poland, the Duchess has made these affordable kicks a wardrobe staple.

"We are both honored and excited that the Duchess of Cambridge has chosen to wear our shoes on several occasions, each time Kate wears Superga both our own website and stores see a significant increase in demand," Jason Fairclough of Superga told the Daily Mail.

Originally retailing for $60, you can snag these royal sneaks for over 20% off below!

Shop: Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker, $50.99 (orig. $65)

Shop: Superga 2210 COTW Slip-On Sneaker, $36 (orig. $60)

With over 1,000 reviews, sneaker lovers cannot get enough of this unisex classic shoe.

"I like the casual and simple elegance of Superga sneakers -- a real timeless shoe to work into any season. It's really cute with summer dresses or denim cut-offs as well as skinny or boyfriend jeans," one reviewer wrote, while another admitted she's been wearing the shoe for 25 years!

"I have been wearing these shoes since 1993, and each pair has been fantastic!"

