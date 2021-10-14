When Will Youfoodz Holdings Limited (ASX:YFZ) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Youfoodz Holdings Limited's (ASX:YFZ) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Youfoodz Holdings Limited engages in the production and distribution of ready-made meals, protein-packed snacks, cold-pressed juices, and gift cards in Australia. On 24 June 2021, the AU$125m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$3.5m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Youfoodz Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the Australian Food analysts is that Youfoodz Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$6.0m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 74% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Youfoodz Holdings' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 7.7% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Youfoodz Holdings which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Youfoodz Holdings, take a look at Youfoodz Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key aspects you should look at:

  1. Valuation: What is Youfoodz Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Youfoodz Holdings is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Youfoodz Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

