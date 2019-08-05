YouGov plc (LON:YOU): Commentary On Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on YouGov plc (LON:YOU) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. YOU is a company with great financial health as well as a a great history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on YouGov here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

Over the past few years, YOU has more than doubled its earnings, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did YOU outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Media industry expansion, which generated a 7.2% earnings growth. This is an notable feat for the company. YOU's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that YOU manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about YOU’s debt levels because the company has none! It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. YOU has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

AIM:YOU Income Statement, August 5th 2019 More

For YouGov, there are three key factors you should look at:

