What Is YouGov plc's (LON:YOU) Share Price Doing?

YouGov plc (LON:YOU), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the AIM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at YouGov’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is YouGov Worth?

Good news, investors! YouGov is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £14.03, but it is currently trading at UK£10.60 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. YouGov’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will YouGov generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for YouGov. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since YOU is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on YOU for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy YOU. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into YouGov, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that YouGov has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

