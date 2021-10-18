You'll Be Able to See a Partial Lunar Eclipse of the Micro Beaver Moon This November—Here's How
You'll have to take a look at the sky around 4 a.m. on November 19 to witness this phenomenon.
You'll have to take a look at the sky around 4 a.m. on November 19 to witness this phenomenon.
Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, celebrated her wedding to Nayel Nassar over the weekend
The family of a California Black construction worker wants answers after their loved one was shot several times in what is now being looked at […]
He's taking the news "really bad."
"The fact that Colin Powell died from a breakthrough COVID infection raises new concerns about how effective vaccines are long-term," he said initially.
It doesn't get much uglier than what happened in Knoxville on Saturday night. The question is what's going to be done about it.
In CNN's docuseries Diana, royal experts discuss a 'Mean Girls' moment when Camilla Parker Bowles left a note for Princess Diana before her wedding to Charles.
Shanna Moakler posted a bunch of dramatic Instagram Stories after Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's engagement news.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are feeling lots of love from their family and friends after getting engaged. Kourtney confirmed the news on her Instagram page, writing simply “Forever” in her caption alongside two romantic snaps of her and her new fiancé embracing amid a massive display of red roses. Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian shared a video on Twitter showing off the Poosh founder’s sparkly engagement ring, writing, “KRAVIS FOREVER” along with an engagement ring emoji.
"We are clarifying that they have the option to choose from traditional uniforms or the new ones," a spokesperson wrote in an email to Insider.
Madeline Baharlou-Quivey's message said she had strayed from the standard route to Kit Carson Peak.
Telosa, a futuristic city created by Marc Lore, plans to offer its citizens equal access to education, healthcare, and transportation.
Aaron Rodgers struck a nerve with Bears fans and Olin Kreutz with his "I still own you" comment.
Candace Parker and the Sky celebrated their historic WNBA title with one of Chicago's favorite take-out spots
Everyone on Twitter is making the same joke about Scott Disick reacting to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement—check out the funniest tweets.
Metcalf responded this morning, telling Sharpe to stop questioning him.
Game time announced for Penn State. Get your scarlet gear ready! #GoBucks
The White House tried to downplay photos of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden maskless in an upscale Washington, D.C., restaurant, contravening the capital's indoor mandate.
Fans can't get enough of Jessie James Decker and husband Eric. Their latest flirty bikini pic on the beach is enough to dub them as "the cutest couple ever."
The 35-year-old songstress is back in Vegas, flaunting her killer legs and booty while performing. Pilates and bicycle crunches keep her looking fit and fly.
But it all worked out in the end when he was cast in another major movie from the same director.