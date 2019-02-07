You'll make a lot more as a DevOps engineer than it costs to become one — here's where to start

Twitter More

For far too long, there's been a glaring schism between the Development and Operations teams in almost every organization.

Think of them as Iron Man and Captain America. While they share a common goal (shipping high-quality products to customers), they have clashing views and methodologies. Developers want to create as many features as fast as possible to satisfy the customers' demand, but the Operations team wants to contain this practice since introducing features at a rapid pace could disrupt and topple the system.

Because of this great divide in objectives, DevOps was born.

Now, DevOps professionals are in demand everywhere. DevOps engineers earn an average of $116,000 per year because of their exceptional skills in shipping products with minimal errors. Not too shabby, eh? Read more...

