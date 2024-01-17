You'll Never Believe What Started That Viral Brawl At the ATL Airport

Screenshot: X/Twitter

A young Black female airport store worker was fired after her violent outburst was caught on camera. The fight happened on Jan. 13 at Harvest & Grounds at Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport—and has since gone viral.

The employee, who was identified by authorities as Shacoria Elly, allegedly got into a fight with a co-worker over espresso shots as explained in a police report acquired by Fox 5 Atlanta.

Seconds later, Elly seemingly walks away from the store, but then comes back only to jump over the counter, takes one of the store’s pans and swings it. She eventually receives her bag and coat before her final exit.

Per the police report, she was ultimately “terminated from her position” and airport security took away her badge. Since Elly was already gone at the time, police have not charged her with any crimes.

Of course, in the age of social media, an altercation like this would be recorded and put out for all the world to see. In just one day, the video garnered over 1.8 million views.

The managers did their best to contain their composure and contain Elly but it was obviously difficult. This won’t be the last time we see a video like this, but hopefully the former barista has learned something from the incident and will handle situations differently in the future.

