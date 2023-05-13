16 Low-Key Genius Ways To Save As Much Money As Possible The Next Time You're Ordering Fast Food
We recently asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the best fast food deals they know of since everything keeps getting pricier and pricier. Here's what they had to say:
1."Utilizing the apps for fast food restaurants can go a long way in saving you money. Most have loyalty points you accumulate with each purchase, which can earn you free food on future visits. Many also have special deals or coupons that you can use to save money on the food you actually want to eat."
2."Go for the days they have deals! Whopper Wednesday. Domino's does 50% off once a week."
3."Get a kid's meal! Most of the time, it's enough food and so much cheaper than if I got the same thing as a numbered meal. Chicken nuggets, here I come!"
4."Little Caesar's cheese ExtraMostBestest pizza and a two-liter is cheaper than most burger combos with a 32-oz soda."
5."The best deal is the Cravings Box on the Taco Bell app. I think the price varies by location, but where I am, you get three food items and a soda for $5.99."
6."If I just want a snack, I use the McDonald's app and get a free large fry with any $1 purchase. I get a large Coke at $1.29, so I'm getting a drink and something to eat for dirt cheap. Even if I add a McChicken to make a meal, I can still eat under $4."
7."I'm a big fan of Wendy's! Full meals for $4, $5, and $6. Their breakfast is the best in my hometown for about the same price."
8."Papa John's weekday special: a one topping large pizza for $7.99, but if you miss the weekday special, you can still get one for $9.99 anyway."
9."If you go to Crazy Bowls & Wraps and you like the teriyaki wrap, get the kid's menu version. It's cheaper than the adult one, and it automatically comes with a drink, chips, and a rice crispy treat. You save about $5 and get way more food."
10."I use the McDonald’s app. I get a large iced coffee for 99¢ every time I want a coffee."
11."Former Five Guys employee. If you order a solo patty with some sides, you can get a single patty burger for $4 instead of $12 or whatever they're charging now. Or conversely, you could order a BLT or grilled cheese with a patty and it'll cost you around $5 to $6."
12."Well, Del Taco might not be fancy, but the $5 meal deals slap."
—Anonymous
13."Go to your neighborhood Chinese restaurant. I have found in any town the lunch specials can't be beat. For usually about $8, you get fried rice, soup or an egg roll, and a main dish like garlic chicken."
14."There's usually a 20% off on my McDonald's app that will probably get you down to good old days prices."
15."Starbucks: A double espresso is less than an Americano, and you can add water for free, meaning if you order an Americano, you're literally paying for water."
16."Domino's $6.99 each for two or more medium pizzas is a good deal. Even if you're paying $9.99 for specialty ones, you still get a fair amount of food for the money."
Fast foodies: What deals would you add to this list? Share them in the comments!
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.