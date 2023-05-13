16 Low-Key Genius Ways To Save As Much Money As Possible The Next Time You're Ordering Fast Food

We recently asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the best fast food deals they know of since everything keeps getting pricier and pricier. Here's what they had to say:

1. "Utilizing the apps for fast food restaurants can go a long way in saving you money. Most have loyalty points you accumulate with each purchase, which can earn you free food on future visits. Many also have special deals or coupons that you can use to save money on the food you actually want to eat."

—robert_dunder "Sign up for all the apps! They usually give you free food just for signing up, but a lot of places have coupons every time you use the app." —kalynw4089c6427 "Make an account for every fast food place. It's worth it, whether to redeem points or have access to deals that people without accounts don't have." —shyraanichole Temizyurek / Getty Images

2. "Go for the days they have deals! Whopper Wednesday. Domino's does 50% off once a week."

—shyraanichole

3. "Get a kid's meal! Most of the time, it's enough food and so much cheaper than if I got the same thing as a numbered meal. Chicken nuggets, here I come!"

—bananagrapes Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

4. "Little Caesar's cheese ExtraMostBestest pizza and a two-liter is cheaper than most burger combos with a 32-oz soda."

—domhubbard2

5. "The best deal is the Cravings Box on the Taco Bell app. I think the price varies by location, but where I am, you get three food items and a soda for $5.99."

—moswald74 Smith Collection / Gado via Getty Images

6. "If I just want a snack, I use the McDonald's app and get a free large fry with any $1 purchase. I get a large Coke at $1.29, so I'm getting a drink and something to eat for dirt cheap. Even if I add a McChicken to make a meal, I can still eat under $4."

—beckanoelle23

7. "I'm a big fan of Wendy's! Full meals for $4, $5, and $6. Their breakfast is the best in my hometown for about the same price."

—ljenna555 "Wendy's 4 for $4 or the Biggie Bag which is $5. You get a sandwich, four-piece nuggets, small fry, and a drink." —tswizzy1 Jhvephoto / Getty Images

8. "Papa John's weekday special: a one topping large pizza for $7.99, but if you miss the weekday special, you can still get one for $9.99 anyway."

—simplysarahish

9. "If you go to Crazy Bowls & Wraps and you like the teriyaki wrap, get the kid's menu version. It's cheaper than the adult one, and it automatically comes with a drink, chips, and a rice crispy treat. You save about $5 and get way more food."

—sfallen1s

10. "I use the McDonald’s app. I get a large iced coffee for 99¢ every time I want a coffee."

—maktrom Picture Alliance / dpa / picture alliance via Getty Images

11. "Former Five Guys employee. If you order a solo patty with some sides, you can get a single patty burger for $4 instead of $12 or whatever they're charging now. Or conversely, you could order a BLT or grilled cheese with a patty and it'll cost you around $5 to $6."

—hamhamham4545 Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

12. "Well, Del Taco might not be fancy, but the $5 meal deals slap."

—Anonymous

13. "Go to your neighborhood Chinese restaurant. I have found in any town the lunch specials can't be beat. For usually about $8, you get fried rice, soup or an egg roll, and a main dish like garlic chicken."

—dellarock Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. "There's usually a 20% off on my McDonald's app that will probably get you down to good old days prices."

—harperbaby

15. "Starbucks: A double espresso is less than an Americano, and you can add water for free, meaning if you order an Americano, you're literally paying for water."

—Anonymous Bo Zaunders / Getty Images

16. "Domino's $6.99 each for two or more medium pizzas is a good deal. Even if you're paying $9.99 for specialty ones, you still get a fair amount of food for the money."

—jeremyo811 J. Michael Jones / Getty Images

Fast foodies: What deals would you add to this list? Share them in the comments!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.