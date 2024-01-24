You'll soon be able to fly nonstop to Los Angeles from Madison

The average temperature in Los Angeles in January, According to data from the National Weather Service, is nearly 60 degrees, while in Milwaukee, it's just 24.

After the frigid, sub-zero temps Wisconsin saw last week, perhaps it's time to visit Hollywood. Soon, it'll be easier than ever to get from southern Wisconsin to L.A., thanks to a new, nonstop service out of Madison's Dane County Regional Airport (MSN).

The airport announced Tuesday that, for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will offer nonstop service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) ― now via the new budget airline carrier Breeze Airways. In November, the airport announced two new, nonstop Breeze flights to Tampa and Orlando, which will each depart two times a week from Madison, beginning in early February.

The new summer seasonal service to LAX will depart twice weekly from Madison, beginning May 22, 2024, according to a news release from the airport. The service will "cater to both leisure and business travelers, making it even easier to access the West Coast and beyond from DCRA."

According to Breeze's website, MSN will offer service to LAX Wednesday and Saturday. One-way ticket prices start at $99 for Wednesdays and $124 for Saturday.

DCRA airport director Kim Jones said everyone at MSN is "thrilled" that nonstop service to L.A. is returning and that Breeze is "adding yet another destination" before their service to Florida has even begun.

Breeze Airways will offer nonstop service from Madison to Los Angeles twice weekly, beginning in May 2024.

Can I fly direct to Los Angeles from Milwaukee?

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport currently does not offer nonstop service to Los Angeles. However, the Dane County airport is just over an hour's drive from downtown Milwaukee.

"Los Angeles is at the top of our list of unserved nonstop markets, and we are constantly making a strong case to airlines to serve that market," Mitchell International Airport director of public affairs and marketing Harold Mester wrote in an email.

For now, travelers can get to L.A. from Mitchell via connecting itineraries offered through American Airlines, Delta, Southwest and United, he continued.

"One nice thing about connecting at a large hub airport is that travelers can fly into any of the five airports in the LA region: LAX, Burbank/Hollywood, Orange County (John Wayne), Long Beach, or Ontario," Mester wrote. "Travelers can start their trip at MKE, make an easy connection, and then fly to the airport that's closest to their final destination. With LA's notoriously bad traffic, this can save a significant amount of drive time after landing."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Madison Dane County Airport announces direct flights to Los Angeles