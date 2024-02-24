Young adults leaving? Here's what we are doing to keep them in Stark County

An article appeared in The Repository on Feb. 11 regarding what Ohio is doing to keep its young adults here in our state and to keep Ohio vibrant and economically stable in the future.

The Stark Education Partnership is responding to this need very specifically here in Stark County. The agency is a local education-focused nonprofit organization founded and historically supported by area philanthropic foundations.

Its vision is that local graduating high school seniors will fulfill their career potential in Stark County by first understanding their unique interests and abilities, and then discovering local career opportunities that intersect with those interests and abilities.

John Richard

Twenty Under 40! Meet Stark County's top young professionals for 2023

The Stark Education Partnership is taking a very intentional and strategic approach in collaborating with its partner schools and businesses. Using a career exploration instrument, YouScience, students gain insight into both their career interests and their career aptitudes or abilities.

They are then introduced to local employers whose workforce needs match those interests and aptitudes. Students are exposed to local companies through both in-school and on-site opportunities such as classroom career speakers, career fairs, job fairs, field trips, job shadowing, internships, apprenticeships, and even employment offers.

The intent is to identify pathways that lead students to career fulfillment here in Stark County.

For those students whose career pathway includes post-secondary education at a trade school, college, or university, the program is designed to introduce them to the array of options that exist in Stark County, allowing them to enter the post-secondary setting with a clear understanding of what they need to fulfill their career aspirations.

This kind of intentionality and purpose helps to ensure students are prepared for course completion, graduation, and subsequent employment close to home.

Recently, the Stark Education Partnership analyzed results of the YouScience career instrument from 3,655 Stark County students and identified areas in which a large gap exists between students’ interests and aptitudes.

In the areas of advanced manufacturing and health sciences, the results indicate much higher levels of student aptitude than interest. Yet, positions in advanced manufacturing and health sciences are consistently identified as in-demand jobs in Stark County with more openings than qualified workers to fill them.

This says at the very least that we can do a better job of exposing students to these high-demand career fields through videos, site visits, job shadowing, and internships. Moreover, by enlisting the participation of our area employers, students can experience the numerous and varied local job opportunities available in these fields.

Several community-minded groups are working together, including our local chambers (Alliance, Canton Regional, Massillon), Stark Economic Development Board, Stark County Educational Service Center, Strengthening Stark, the Stark County Manufacturing Workforce Development Partnership, and philanthropic foundations.

These groups work with countless individuals and organizations, both education and business, to make Stark County a better place for all. As a community, we can do much more to improve the relationship between education and business with the goal of fulfilling the lives of individuals while improving our local economic future.

For more information, please contact the Stark Education Partnership at info@edpartner.org.

John Richard is the president of the Stark Education Partnership in Canton.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark Education Partnership working to keep young adults from leaving