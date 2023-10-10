Young adults from Wellington are in Israel helping with relief
Rockmacher family members in Wellington said their children are caught in the chaos after flying to Israel for school.
The shocking new war in Israel could affect oil and gasoline prices in 2024, along with President Biden's reelection odds.
Iran's involvement in the Israel-Hamas war will be key in determining how much it could impact oil prices.
Several groups of hacktivists have targeted Israeli websites with floods of malicious traffic following a surprise land, sea and air attack launched against Israel by militant group Hamas on Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war and retaliate. Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that since Saturday morning its website was down “due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us.” 🔴 The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us since yesterday morning.
President Biden condemned Hamas’s attacks, which have killed at least 11 American citizens, calling it an “unprecedented and appalling assault.” U.S. military ships have moved closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the recent escalation.
Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders took a 10-3 lead over the Packers at halftime on Monday night.
The heartbreak of Tokyo has been superseded by Biles' success in Belgium in the same arena where she won her first world all-around a decade earlier.
The entire Carlson crew flew to Las Vegas on Monday night for the Raiders' game against the Packers — which finally pit Daniel and Anders against each other.
Some attendees seemed to revel in the murder of innocents, while others justified the Hamas terrorist attack.
Hundreds of Israelis died on Saturday after Hamas terrorists crossed the border fence from Gaza in a surprise attack.
Stocks moved higher despite a dose of geopolitical risk added to interest rate and inflation concerns already facing markets.
The actor opens up about writing a book with daughter Erin — and how his heart attack changed his attitude toward work.
Braid, a four-year-old startup that aimed to make shared wallets more mainstream among consumers, has shut down. Founded in January 2019 by Amanda Peyton and Todd Berman (who left in 2020), San Francisco-based Braid set out to offer friends and family an FDIC-insured, multi-user account that was designed to make it easy “to pool, manage and spend money together.” Braid raised a total of $10 million in funding “over multiple rounds” from Index Ventures, Accel and others, according to Peyton’s LinkedIn page.
School-provided meals benefit kids' health and academics. So why are they so controversial?
Schools clamor to earn a high spot on the annual list, but critics say it warps the idea of what a high-quality education should actually be.
George Kittle had a special message for the Cowboys under his uniform and following his three-touchdown game.
Unveiled to great fanfare in 2011 by Volkswagen Chairman Martin Winterkorn at the Frankfurt motor show, the VW Up has passed on to the great car graveyard.
Kiyan excelled in the open court and has a second burst in transition that’s hard to guard. He has an improved read off the pick-and-roll and if the defense slips and goes under, he’ll get his shot off.
As United Auto Workers' (UAW) negotiations with the Big Three — GM, Stellantis, and Ford — roll on, union members at Mack Trucks made a bold move to reject a tentative deal with company management.