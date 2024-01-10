Young Americans flock to Donald Trump, set stage for Iowa Caucus victory

Judging from polls, it is not a question of whether President Donald J. Trump will win the Iowa Caucuses, but rather by how much. Not a single other campaign in this race has been able to compete, much less pull off the single greatest upset in a Republican nominating contest ever.

Polling shows that Trump is consistently leading against his top “competitors.” However, the incredibly high poll numbers span across a variety of voting demographics. This includes Gen Z and first-time caucusgoers, who overwhelmingly support Trump. A recent New York Times/Siena national poll found that Gen Z Republicans support President Trump in large numbers. He had well over 60% of the support from Gen Z Republicans. This of course is not by mistake. Trump has been extremely intentional about his efforts to garner the youth vote, unlike many of the other candidates in this race. His opponents are trailing him by 50- and 60-point margins among youth voters.

As someone who has served in the Iowa Legislature from Generation Z and a founder of a national nonprofit called “Run GenZ,” I understand firsthand the massive support my generation has for Trump. This trend also extends outside of the Republican Party to the general Gen Z electorate, reaching across party lines. As President Joe Biden continues to see a steep decline in support among young people, Trump is seeing a large increase among 18- to 29-year-olds. Trump is consistently beating Biden on a head-to-head rematch with young voters, both New York Times and NBC polls show in recent months.

Gen Z remembers that, when Trump was president, it was easy to find a good-paying job, and we were safer abroad and in our own backyard. Life was objectively better. Joe Biden has now single-handedly made it harder for people in my generation to achieve the American Dream. They've been hit the hardest by record inflation and rising housing costs. It is the single most unaffordable time in American history to purchase a home. And while Joe Biden takes us on the brink of a world war, it’s my generation that knows they’ll be the first to be sent on the front lines to fight for some proxy war overseas.

Aside from Trump's record on the issues that matter to young voters, he also has an increasing edge in pop culture that no other candidate in the primary or general elections has. He’s cool. He has been targeted by the opposing party's Department of Justice and harassed by radical left district attorneys, and it has backfired on the left. His mugshot has turned him into a kind of folk hero symbol that is being discussed on popular radio shows and podcast like the Breakfast Club, Joe Rogan and the Nelk Boys. Popular musicians have endorsed him. He gets standing ovations at the UFC fights in Madison Square Garden.

And for this reason, young people across party lines are asking for a mulligan. Luckily, they are going to get one.

Joe Mitchell

Joe Mitchell is a former state representative who co-founded the national nonprofit Run GenZ. He lives in Des Moines.

