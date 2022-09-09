Young Aspiring Entrepreneur Among Victims In Memphis Shooting

On Wednesday, multiple individuals were slain in Memphis, Tennessee, in what the mayor calls a “senseless murder rampage.” While three others were wounded in the shooting, which took place at a minimum of eight crime scenes, four didn’t survive, and among those people was a young aspiring entrepreneur, Dewayne “Amir” Tunstall.

Tunstall’s best friend, Marcus Cash, said the group visited his house to eat barbecue. At one point, the shooter pulled out a handgun and fired numerous shots at Tunstall, fatally striking him.

“He ate his food,” Cash said of the suspect, according to the station. “It was out of the blue,” Cash shared with NBC affiliate WMC of Memphis.

Cash described his best friend, as a father of a young girl, with another child on the way. He was an aspiring entrepreneur, and the pair had plans to open a food truck together.

Father of 1. Another on the way. Renovated homes in community. Dreams of opening a food truck called EBE, stands for “Everybody Eats”. Dewayne “Amir” Tunstall was the first victim in Ezekiel Kelly’s shooting spree. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/I9FyvfBPK0 — Kelli Cook (@TVKelliC) September 8, 2022

According to NBC News, Cash describes the suspect as an acquaintance, and he wasn’t aware of any problems between him and Tunstall.

Authorities state that in the early afternoon, the suspect shot six more people, three of whom didn’t make it.

Mayor Jim Strickland issued a statement on behalf of the victims and their families.

“I’m angry that our citizens had to shelter in place for their own safety until the suspect was caught,” he said. “This is no way for us to live, and it is not acceptable.”

As Blavity reported, on Wednesday evening, authorities spotted a Dodge Challenger that the suspect allegedly carjacked on Interstate 55, leading police on a high-speed chase, ending with him being arrested while attempting to flee the city. According to jail records, he was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder and is currently held without bond.