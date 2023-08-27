Young athletes and heat and humidity
As sports and schools return, the risk of heat-related injuries remain.
As sports and schools return, the risk of heat-related injuries remain.
Experts weigh in on the dangers of heat waves, and things that'll help you stay safe and cool.
A survey conducted by TransUnion found that borrowers who used a personal loan to consolidate their credit card debt saw their balances increase again in 18 months.
Silseth was in clear pain while trainers attended to him.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
The debate between the subjects of "The Blind Side" and the people who created the film continues.
No suspects have been named or apprehended in the shooting.
Washington averaged a career-high 15.7 points per game in 2022 and added 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Hang out with a bunch of monkeys, play baseball, and so much more.
CDs are tools you can use to save money and earn a higher interest rate. Learn how CDs work and how to use them to boost your savings.
Extreme heat could pose a challenge for both players and fans at East Lake Golf Club this weekend in Atlanta.
Stocks reversed lower Friday morning after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is "prepared to raise rates further."
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Volkswagen previewed the next-generation California camper with a close-to-production concept based on the Multivan.
Heat guns are a versatile tool that can be used for thawing frozen pipes and equipment, shrinking plastic, tinting windows and removing vinyl wraps.
You can mount up to an 12.4-inch tablet in your car and use it for GPS, entertainment and more. Grab one at 40% off.
Former president Trump tweeted for the first time in more than two years on Thursday night, breaking a long silence on the platform, now known as X, that persisted into Elon Musk's chaotic takeover. Trump's first tweet since January 8, 2021, came after he was booked in an Atlanta jail on Thursday for 13 felony charges related to election interference in the state of Georgia. The former president, who is seeking reelection in 2024, tweeted shortly after his mugshot went public, an unusual and historic moment that continues to reverberate on social media.
The former No. 1 pick never recovered from complications from thoracic outlet syndrome, according to the report.
Everything you need to know about watching the US Open in 2023.
EA Sports is set to release a new college football video game in 2024, but the compensation for stars like Heisman winner Caleb Williams still need to be ironed out.
Emma Seligman says that "Bottoms" is the queer comedy "the younger me wishes I could have had in high school."