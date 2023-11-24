Young Avigail might have been freed by Hamas Friday. Instead she turned 4 in captivity.

WASHINGTON − Avigail Idan, the youngest American being held by Hamas, would have celebrated her birthday as a free little girl. Instead, she turned four on Friday, still a hostage.

Her family — and even President Joe Biden himself — had desperately hoped Avigail would be part of the first group of captives released as Israel began a four-day pause in fighting in the Gaza Strip.

“No child should spend their birthday as a hostage,” Liz Hirsh Naftali, Avigail’s great aunt, told PBS News Hour earlier this week.

As late as Thursday, Biden told reporters, “I’m keeping my fingers crossed.”

But as day broke ushering a temporary cease-fire and dusk fell in Israel before the Sabbath, there was no sign of Avigail.

In fact, no Americans were among the 24 hostages released Friday in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners.

Biden said he doesn’t know when the first Americans will be released.

“But we expect it to occur,” he said at a public appearance to discuss the hostages during a family trip to Nantucket. “It’s my hope and expectation that it will be soon.”

Family members declined to comment.

A woman holds a portrait of Avigail Idan, 3, as protesters lift placards during a rally outside the Unicef offices in Tel Aviv on Nov. 20, 2023 to demand the release of Israelis held hostage in Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas militants, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian armed group.

Of the 10 U.S. citizens unaccounted for − and believed to be hostages − since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, Avigail is the only child. She and two American women qualified for potential release under Hamas’ agreement to free at least 50 women and children over a four-day halt in the fighting.

Emphasizing that Friday’s release was the start of the process, Biden said he won’t quit trying to free those being held, including “two American women and one four-year-old child, Avigail, who remains among those missing.”

The Biden administration has not identified the two women except to say they were taken from a kibbutz near Gaza.

Officials, and family members, have offered some details about Avigail’s ordeal.

She was taken from the Kfar Aza kibbutz, according to Sophie Plapp who is a cousin of Avigail’s grandmother.

Plapp said Avigail’s parents were killed in front of her. Her brother and sister hid in a closet for 14 hours and are now being taken care of by other family members.

“And, really, their hope, the one thing that they are holding hope and faith is that Avigail is going to come home to them really soon and run around and play soccer, eat ice cream and do what three little kids do, siblings do,” Naftali told PBS Tuesday.

A photo of Avigail Idan, who was kidnaped and taken to the Gaza Strip placed on big teddy bear covered with blood left on a bench on November 7, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The Israeli hostages released Friday included three children under the age of six.

They were first taken to a hospital where, Biden noted, they were given plush toys.

"The teddy bears waiting to greet those children at the hospital,” he said, “are a stark reminder of the trauma these children have been through at such a very young age."

