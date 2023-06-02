Young bear was starving when wildlife officials found her. See her amazing turnaround

Brooke Baitinger
·2 min read
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southwest Region

What started out as a sad story of a starving bear in Colorado has turned into a positive tale of resilience.

Wildlife officials came across a small, hungry bear that had ventured out of her den in the dead of winter to search for something to eat, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials in the southwest region said in a June 1 post on Twitter.

That’s “common for a bear that has run out of fat during winter torpor,” officials said. They estimated she weighed only 25 pounds.

Her face appeared to have been skinned up around her nose, which had since healed. The facial trauma made officials wonder if the bear had been bumped by a car the previous summer, and the injury prevented her from eating enough food to put on adequate weight for hibernation.

Officials had a hard time determining the bear’s age based on her teeth, but they eventually estimated she was between 2 and 3 years old.

After officials found her near Highway 133 toward McClure Pass and took her in for rehabilitation, she spent the winter “holed up in a den box” at the agency’s Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehab Center and only emerged for meals, officials said.

With a proper diet and lots of time to recover, she fattened up to 93 pounds — “still small for her age but healthy enough to be released,” officials said.

Video of the release shows the bear darting off into the woods. Wildlife officials equipped her with a GPS collar to collect data on her movements that will eventually fall off, officials said.

“I like a happy ending,” someone commented. “Thanks for helping this bear.”

Huge bear found trapped inside Lake Tahoe car. Watch deputies free it from a distance

This adorable bear cub had Colorado neighborhood in a ‘tizzy.’ See it high in its perch

See ‘rambunctious’ bear cubs born at Philly zoo. They’re named after hometown heroes