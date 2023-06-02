Young bear was starving when wildlife officials found her. See her amazing turnaround

What started out as a sad story of a starving bear in Colorado has turned into a positive tale of resilience.

Wildlife officials came across a small, hungry bear that had ventured out of her den in the dead of winter to search for something to eat, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials in the southwest region said in a June 1 post on Twitter.

That’s “common for a bear that has run out of fat during winter torpor,” officials said. They estimated she weighed only 25 pounds.

Anyone need some good news to start off the month of June? How about one of our wildlife rehabilitation success stories?



Check out this young bear recently returned to the wild! pic.twitter.com/50EQatLYaV — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) June 1, 2023

Her face appeared to have been skinned up around her nose, which had since healed. The facial trauma made officials wonder if the bear had been bumped by a car the previous summer, and the injury prevented her from eating enough food to put on adequate weight for hibernation.

Officials had a hard time determining the bear’s age based on her teeth, but they eventually estimated she was between 2 and 3 years old.

After officials found her near Highway 133 toward McClure Pass and took her in for rehabilitation, she spent the winter “holed up in a den box” at the agency’s Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehab Center and only emerged for meals, officials said.

She spent most of winter holed up in a den box at our Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehab Center, coming out only for meals. She was given an appropriate diet and the time needed to recover, fattening up to 93 pounds – still small for her age but healthy enough to be released last Friday pic.twitter.com/qIbkwuKLC9 — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) June 1, 2023

With a proper diet and lots of time to recover, she fattened up to 93 pounds — “still small for her age but healthy enough to be released,” officials said.

Video of the release shows the bear darting off into the woods. Wildlife officials equipped her with a GPS collar to collect data on her movements that will eventually fall off, officials said.

“I like a happy ending,” someone commented. “Thanks for helping this bear.”

