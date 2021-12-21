As a young Black man, I was a victim of police brutality. That's why I became a cop.

As a young African American man, I was a victim of police brutality. Three undercover officers shot at, assaulted and accused me of a crime I did not commit. After clearing my name, and with my grandfather’s encouragement, I became a law enforcement officer.

My grandfather insisted that I change the way police officers interact with the community, and I worked hard to do just that. I spent nearly three decades as a detective before becoming a prosecutor and later a civil rights attorney.

In October, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case from New Jersey that had sought to revive a lawsuit against a state trooper who fatally shot a mentally ill man for pointing a gun at his own head.

The lower court had granted "qualified immunity" to the trooper who twice shot Willie Gibbons during the 2011 roadside encounter. Congress needs to give a voice to victims and their families, and pass meaningful legislation to allow their cases to be heard.

How the KKK Act could help protect and enforce constitutional rights for all of us.

Jim Crow roots

Qualified immunity is not rooted in the U.S. Constitution. It’s a court-made doctrine that stems from Pierson v. Ray and, more recently, in Harlow v. Fitzgerald. Simply put, qualified immunity shields police officers from being held personally liable for constitutional violations so long as the officer did not violate “clearly established” law.

The Supreme Court created the doctrine of qualified immunity in 1967 with its Pierson decision. A diverse group of clergymen had traveled to Mississippi to peacefully challenge the state’s segregation laws. The clergymen were arrested for attempting to enter a segregated portion of a bus station. According to the record, the clergymen waived their right to a jury and opted for a bench trial where a judge renders a verdict. The judge convicted the clergymen and sentenced each to a maximum of four months in jail and a $200 fine.

They appealed the criminal conviction, and eventually all were cleared of the charges. Then they sued the police officers and the judge who convicted them.

The Supreme Court held that since the officers claimed they did not arrest the ministers to preserve the unconstitutional customs of segregation, but solely to prevent violence from a crowd gathered to harm the ministers, this provided a legitimate and constitutional reason for arresting the men.

Fifteen years later, the Supreme Court strengthened qualified immunity in Harlow, holding that “government officials performing discretionary functions generally are shielded from liability for civil damages insofar as their conduct does not violate 'clearly established' statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known.”

The truth about civil liability

Nowhere else does such a blanket of protection exist in any other profession in the United States. Medical professionals, airline pilots, accountants, lawyers, even the military are subject to civil liability when it is found that they acted negligently. Qualified immunity has created a level of comfort for rogue officers, who have little to fear from personal liability.

Most law enforcement men and women are good and honorable public servants. And it's for this reason that qualified immunity offends common sense. Why are police officers afforded an extra layer of protection from civil liability instead of being held accountable for their negligence or when they act recklessly?

Timothy Alexander, a Democrat who served as a detective captain for the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, for New Jersey's 2nd District.

Congress can and must take action to end qualified immunity and provide victims and surviving families an opportunity to have their day in court.

Tim Alexander is a retired detective captain, a civil rights attorney and a candidate for Congress in New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District.

