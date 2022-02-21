Young boy improving, but mother and man are dead after triple shooting in Kansas City

Kansas City police have identified the three victims of an overnight shooting, but so far no witnesses have come forward to tell them what happened.

The condition of the youngest victim, a 5-year-old boy, has been upgraded from critical condition to serious and he is expected to survive, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

His mother, 31-year-old Ashley Pettiford, was killed along with Jermaine Jackson, 34, in the shooting. Police found them dead after they responded to a shooting call shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday near the corner of Linwood Boulevard and Agnes Ave.

Police found the three victims in a vehicle in a parking lot. Authorities did not know the relationship between the Pettiford and Jackson. who were both declared dead at the scene. The boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Becchina said Monday afternoon that the child’s condition was serious, but improving.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest.