Young boy left friend’s house on foot Thursday night before disappearing, KCPD says

Police are asking for the public’s help to find an 11-year-old boy who went missing shortly after leaving a friend’s home in the north Kansas City area.

TreVion Brown, 11, left a residence Thursday night at 1325 Vine Street on foot, but has not been seen since, according to Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City police.

He was wearing a red coat and red pants, Carlisle said.

The young boy frequently uses the area’s metro bus to travel around the area. He’s often been found on the Prospect and 31st Street buses.

Anyone with more information can call the police department’s juvenile section at 816-234-5150.