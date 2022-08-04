Young boy paralyzed after Highland Park mass shooting out of critical condition: ‘Their lives are not a tragedy, they are a triumph’

Laura Rodríguez Presa, Chicago Tribune
·4 min read

Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed at the July Fourth mass shooting in Highland Park has been released from pediatric intensive care after almost a month of turbulent recovery.

The boy was transferred from the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital last weekend to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, where he’ll begin his rehab, the family said.

In the first photo taken and shared of Cooper following the massacre, he is wearing a light green shirt, smiling and hugging the family dog while sitting in his wheelchair.

“Please keep following along and praying for Cooper and for Luke. They are good, sweet boys who love everyone and want good for everyone they know. They believe in the best in people and in the world. Their lives are so much more and better than this terrible thing that was done to them. Their lives are not a tragedy, they are a triumph,” said Keely Roberts, the mother of Cooper and his twin brother, Luke.

This week, the Roberts family will meet with the medical team at Ability Lab to conduct a series of assessments to determine the appropriate physical and occupational therapy that Cooper will need. They will also assess and provide the boy with other rehabilitation and mental health services to support Cooper “in regaining his strength and reaching his maximum potential moving forward.”

As Cooper gets closer to returning home, the Roberts family said they “feel all the prayers being sent their way and are grateful for and humbled by the outpouring of support.”

Last week, Cooper’s mother shared a video statement in which she recalled the morning of July Fourth when her family joined the family of victims of mass shootings that have traumatized Highland Park and the rest of the country.

Though she remained optimistic about Cooper’s recovery, the painful memory of the shooting reminds her that his life will never be the same as he learns to live paralyzed and deals with emotional stress over the situation. Cooper’s twin brother, Luke, was also injured.

“We were shot. … I can hardly say it. … None of us — Cooper, Luke, me, our family, the other victims and their families, our community — will ever be the same,” Roberts said in a written statement. “Seven people were murdered that day, and our hearts go out to their families, friends and all whose lives they touched. And we are among the dozens of others — injured, shattered, hanging on and fighting through.”

Like hundreds of other families, Keely Roberts, her husband, Jason, and their twins attended the Independence Day parade in their hometown of Highland Park. Just minutes after it began, a gunman began to shoot at the crowd from a rooftop along the route.

Keely Roberts, a superintendent at Zion Elementary School District 6, was shot in the foot and leg, and Luke was wounded in the leg by shrapnel. Their four older daughters did not attend the parade.

In the face of the tragedy, she highlighted the “humanity and decency” of those “who didn’t think twice and ran back into the scene and helped us,” she said.

“It was a beautiful act of kindness … it saved my life, it saved my children. Cooper would not be alive today if it were not for the act of these people who just risked everything,” she said.

Even though Luke suffered minor physical injuries, she said “what he has to carry is devastating.”

She recalled Luke had to hold a tourniquet on her leg and see his twin brother’s lips go gray. He sat covered in their blood as good Samaritans provided first aid and kept both Cooper and Keely alive.

“I’m heartbroken and I’m sad,” the mother said, “but it is a losing question to ask why — there is no good answer and that is not productive.”

A day after the shooting, even after undergoing several procedures for injuries suffered in the mass shooting herself, Roberts told doctors she needed to be discharged from the hospital she was in so she could be with Cooper, who was at a different hospital. The mother of six has injuries that will require ongoing orthopedic treatment.

A GoFundMe page to cover the medical and financial needs the Roberts family will face as their journey of healing continues has collected nearly $2 million.

“I am human, I am a mom. I feel shocked, angry and very, very sad … but I am so grateful and appreciative; this is a view and a lesson I never wanted to learn, but mostly I am humbled by the amount of love and kindness coming our way,” Roberts said.

_____

Recommended Stories

  • Two top House Democrats decline to say whether Biden should run in 2024

    Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, two of the party's establishment liberals who chair powerful committees and are competing for a Manhattan-area House seat, shied away from supporting the president when they were asked in a televised debate whether Biden should seek a second term.

  • Sharpen and store your knives like a pro with these affordable gadgets

    Are your kitchen knives not quite cutting it anymore — literally? With this simple Amazon tool for $11, you can easily keep your kitchen knives sharp. Plus, we've found just the thing to help you store them.

  • Save up to 59% on bedding during Amazon's major summer sale

    Be sure to shop these three beautiful discounted bedding options during Amazon's bedding sales.

  • OPEC snubs Biden with tiny oil output hike

    STORY: OPEC may have just snubbed Joe Biden.The group of oil producing nations on Wednesday (August 3) agreed a tiny increase in production.It’s set to raise output by 100,000 barrels per day.Washington had hoped for much more.The U.S. president had visited Saudi Arabia last month to persuade OPEC’s leading nation to pump more oil.But the new increase equates to 86 seconds of global oil demand.One analyst called it “meaningless”, and “almost insulting”.The U.S. and others had wanted an output increase to help rein in soaring oil prices.They’ve jumped amid rebounding demand and Western sanctions on Russia.That's one factor behind surging energy prices surge worldwide, with U.S. inflation now at 40-year highs.By June, OPEC was still around 3 million barrels per day below its pledged production quotas.Besides sanctions, low investment has seen some member states unable to pump any more.Only Saudi Arabia and the UAE are believed to have any ability to ramp up.Wednesday’s modest move by OPEC initially saw international benchmark Brent crude jump by around $3 dollars per barrel.

  • Gregory Small Jr. found not guilty of aggravated assault by reason of insanity

    An additional hearing will be held Sept. 6 to determine where and how Small's treatment will be conducted.

  • Get a Pinterest-worthy patio with these affordable Amazon products

    Turn your patio into a summer getaway before the season ends with these budget-friendly products on Amazon.

  • Alex Jones’ Damning Texts ACCIDENTALLY Sent to Sandy Hook Lawyer

    Briana Sanchez/Pool via ReutersA day after far-right conspiracy-monger Alex Jones was scolded by a judge for chewing gum in the courtroom, opposing lawyers dropped a bombshell revelation they said proved the embattled InfoWars host has been lying on the stand.Jones testified on Wednesday for the second time in attempting to fend off one of many defamation lawsuits brought by families affected by the Sandy Hook massacre. They are seeking at least $150 million from Jones and his bankrupt media com

  • Filipino American MMA fighter takes down NYC man accused of six separate unprovoked attacks

    A Filipino American mixed martial artist reportedly stopped an attacker after witnessing him hit another man in an unprovoked attack in New York City. Ro Malabanan, a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, was heading to work when saw a homeless man, later identified as 28-year-old Samuel Frazier, sucker-punch a construction worker in SoHo on July 27, according to reports. Witnesses informed Malabanan that Frazier had also attacked other men before the construction worker, prompting the mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter to chase after the man.

  • Family loses Supreme Court bid to extend boy's life support

    Britain’s Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to prevent a hospital withdrawing life support from a 12-year-old boy with catastrophic brain damage, rejecting a bid by his parents to extend his treatment. The parents of Archie Battersbee had aske Supreme Court justices to block a lower court’s ruling that the Royal London Hospital can turn off the boy’s ventilator and stop other interventions that are keeping him alive. Archie’s treatment had been due to end at noon on Tuesday, but the hospital said it would await the decision of the Supreme Court.

  • Tucker Carlson: Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Didn’t Murder George Floyd

    Fox NewsFormer Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murdering George Floyd, but on Tuesday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson insisted that Chauvin didn’t murder anyone, complaining that “we have to pretend” like he did.Speaking to Fox colleague Laura Ingraham, who was in Minneapolis and had spoken with a pair of police officers, Carlson asked about conditions in the city more than two years after the protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s murder.“I was stun

  • Sandy Hook trial judge berates Alex Jones like a child over his courtroom behavior: 'Spit your gum out, Mr. Jones'

    Judge Maya Guerra Gamble told Jones that he should "sit down" and that she didn't "want to see the inside" of his mouth.

  • California prosecutors fault 'auto generated,' 'boilerplate' language for Paul Pelosi drug allegation

    Napa County, California, prosecutors say auto generated wording incorrectly mentions a drug as a cause of impairment in Paul Pelosi's May 28 DUI complaint.

  • Alex Jones Gets Scolded During Really Crappy Day in Court

    Briana Sanchez/Pool via ReutersFor a man so up in arms about being thrust in front of a “kangaroo court,” Alex Jones appears to be trying his hardest to make a mockery of the ongoing defamation suit brought against him by Sandy Hook parents. The final afternoon of scheduled testimony in Jones’ two-week trial got off to a rocky start on Tuesday, with the judge presiding over the Austin case reprimanding the notorious conspiracy theorist as he appeared to chew something in court.“Spit your gum out

  • A World War II Navajo Code Talker needs a new roof for the cabin he built 70 years ago

    John Kinsel is 105, one of only three remaining Navajo Code Talkers. He lives in a house he built himself, but after 70 years, he needs a new roof.

  • North Carolina Town’s EMS Implodes After Chief’s Racist Tirade Is Caught on Cam

    Justin SullivanAn emergency rescue chief’s racist and homophobic diatribe has caused his entire fire and rescue squad to lose its contract with a local North Carolina government, forcing him to—belatedly—resign from his post.Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary Chief Shannon Worrell, who is also a co-founder of the organization, was caught on camera getting spicy with employees at the Whiteville location of San Jose Mexican Restaurant on July 24.Surveillance footage WECT 6 News captured Worrell

  • Watch the moment Alex Jones learned his attorney 'messed up' and sent Sandy Hook parents' lawyers the contents of Jones' phone going back years

    InfoWars founder Alex Jones previously stated he did not have messages related to Sandy Hook.

  • Former Iowa Jailor Accused Of Having Sex With Inmate In Utility Closet, Rec Yard

    A former corrections officer in Iowa has been criminally charged after allegedly carrying on a months-long sexual affair with one of her jailed inmates. Kayla Mae Bergom, 27, is accused of having multiple sexual encounters with an unnamed inmate following an investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), according to Cedar Rapids newspaper, The Gazette. Bergom, who worked as a jailor for the Tama County Jail, was found to have allegedly engaged in sexual activity i

  • Alex Jones Scolded By Judge for Lying Under Oath After Parents Testify in Sandy Hook Case

    "Jesse was real. I'm a real mom," Scarlett Lewis tells InfoWars host who claimed shooting victims were "crisis actors"

  • Report: Emmett Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham, in Kentucky receiving hospice care

    Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman who set off the series of events that led to the murder of 14-year-old Emmett […] The post Report: Emmett Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham, in Kentucky receiving hospice care appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Officials urge residents to avoid section of Huron River after hexavalent chromium spill

    Officials urge residents to avoid section of Huron River after hexavalent chromium spill: https://www.wxyz.com/news/officials-urge-residents-to-avoid-section-of-huron-river-after-hexavalent-chromium-spill