Young boy in St. Petersburg killed in apparent accidental shooting, police say

A child was killed Friday in a shooting that police said appears to be accidental.

St. Petersburg police said officers were called at 5 p.m. to a report of a child with a gunshot wound in an apartment at the Reserve at Lynn Lake Pointe on Lynn Lake Circle.

Officers determined that a boy who was under the age of 12 was dead at the scene.

“It is very early in the investigation, but preliminary indications are that the shooting was accidental,” St. Petersburg police said in a news release.

Police said an adult and three teens were at the apartment at the time.

“Investigators are working to determine who owned the gun,” the news release states.

No other details were released Friday night.