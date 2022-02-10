Young boy watched as his father fatally shot his pregnant mother in Lower East Side apartment: prosecutors

A gangbanger who murdered his pregnant girlfriend shot her on the Lower East Side in the neck while their young son watched in horror, prosecutors charge.

Brittani Duffy’s son watched as she bled from the neck on the floor of their apartment at the Vladeck Houses on Madison St. near Jackson St. on Nov. 11, according to a criminal complaint.

Her alleged killer, Dennis Applewhite, was brought back to New York to face murder charges this week, after his arrest in New Jersey more than two months ago.

Duffy’s son, who’s described by prosecutors as “approximately 7 to 9 years of age,” told responding officers he saw the shooting, and described how his father ran out of the apartment, gun in hand, according to the complaint.

Duffy, 27, died of her wounds days later.

Applewhite, 28, a member of the Air It Out gang, , was arrested in Bogota, N.J. the night of the shooting. He carjacked an elderly motorist and crashed the stolen car, then fought off cops taking him into custody, according to Bergen County Sheriff’s Office.

Applewhite, who also goes by the name Dennis Fredricks, remains held without bail.