Young boys locked in dark closet, hit with ‘teacher’s stick’ at Methuen daycare, lawsuit alleges

Two young boys were locked in a dark closet, deprived of the lunches their mothers packed for them, and beaten with a “teacher’s stick,” according to a lawsuit filed against a daycare in Methuen.

An attorney representing the mothers of the victims filed the civil lawsuit earlier this week in Essex Superior Court against the Children’s Center of the Faith United Methodist Church, alleging battery, assault, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and invasion of privacy, court documents indicate.

Defendants listed in the lawsuit include the president of the Children’s Center, along with a handful of directors and a trio of employees. They were identified as Mark Siegel, Sandra Lumb, William Callahan, Jennifer Picard, Leticia Cordero, Iris Cordero, Yarlene Betances, Unexie Santos, and a Jane Doe.

One of the victims, age 4, was “frequently” locked in a dark supply closet near the gymnasium as a form of punishment, according to the lawsuit. Staffers at the daycare would allegedly tell the boy that there were monsters in the closet in an effort to scare him.

The lawsuit states the boy was routinely physically abused as a form of punishment and employees beat him with what they referred to as the “teacher’s stick.” The daycare is also accused of failing to prevent the victim’s peers from bullying him. Additionally, when the boy had to use the bathroom, employees would reportedly “lock him in the restroom and shut the lights off.”

The boy further claimed that he was restrained to the point where he couldn’t breathe and pinched and scratched by staffers. According to the lawsuit, the boy wasn’t allowed to eat food that his mother packed in his lunch box.

The other victim, age 3, was said to be locked in the same closet, and when he screamed for help, staffers allegedly told him to “shut the [expletive] up.” He too reported being beaten with the “teacher’s stick,” as well as frequently being called a “baby.”

Both victims also claimed that they were often referred to as “disgusting” for having to use the bathroom.

The lawsuit showed both boys suffer from PTSD, anxiety, night terrors, and self-confidence issues, and they are now undergoing intensive therapy.

The mothers of the boys also reported “significant damage” from emotional distress and lost wages.

On Facebook, the Children’s Center was described as having a “loving, warm, nurturing, and safe environment for children.” That Facebook page has since been taken down.

