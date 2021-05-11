Young British woman 'savagely' murdered in front of baby daughter in Greece

Yannis-Orestis Papadimitriou
·3 min read
Caroline Crouch with her husband and baby daughter
Caroline Crouch with her husband and baby daughter

A young British woman was strangled to death in front of her baby daughter while her husband was tied up in another room in their home in Athens.

The horrific killing of 20-year-old Caroline Crouch in front of her 11-month-old daughter is highly unusual in Greece and has shocked the country.

A special police task force has been ordered to investigate the murder, with a manhunt currently underway to identify the attackers.

A coffin is taken out of the house where Caroline Crouch was murdered in Glyka Nera in the outskirts of Athens - John Liakos/Intime News/Athena Pictures&#xa0;/Athena Picture Agency Ltd&#xa0;
A coffin is taken out of the house where Caroline Crouch was murdered in Glyka Nera in the outskirts of Athens - John Liakos/Intime News/Athena Pictures /Athena Picture Agency Ltd

The student was murdered by a gang of three burglars who ransacked the family’s apartment in the suburb of Glyka Nera in the Greek capital.

Police said the robbery took place at around 4am on Tuesday, when Ms Crouch, who was British-Filipino but born in Greece, was sleeping with her baby.

Caroline Crouch with her baby daughter
Caroline Crouch with her baby daughter

They reportedly pointed a gun at the child while demanding to know where cash and valuables were kept.

They also killed the family’s pet dog and tied Ms Crouch’s husband, Charalambos Anagnostopoulos, 32, a helicopter pilot, to a chair in another room.

The raiders then reportedly strangled Ms Crouch with her own blouse in order to stop her from screaming for help.

Mr Anagnostopoulos eventually managed to free himself and found his baby daughter crying beside the lifeless body of his wife.

Charalambos Anagnostopoulos, the husband of Ms Crouch, was reportedly tied up during the robbery
Charalambos Anagnostopoulos, the husband of Ms Crouch, was reportedly tied up during the robbery

“The assassination is a heinous crime conducted with unforeseen savagery”, said Kleanthis Papagiannopoulos, a spokesperson for the Greek police. “Such brutality is rare for our country”.

According to the husband’s testimony, the three men spoke in broken Greek and managed to steal about €15,000 euros in cash and the couple’s jewellery.

Greek police outside the property in Athens where Ms Crouch was murdered - &#xa0;John Liakos/Intime News/Athena Pictures
Greek police outside the property in Athens where Ms Crouch was murdered - John Liakos/Intime News/Athena Pictures

Neighbours claimed that a suspicious car was seen patrolling the area around the house over the last few weeks.

A special police task force is checking CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to see if they can identify the attackers and track their movements.

A young baby is removed away from the property in Glyka Nera in the outskirts of Athens - John Liakos/Intime News/Athena Pictures&#xa0;/Athena Picture Agency Ltd&#xa0;
A young baby is removed away from the property in Glyka Nera in the outskirts of Athens - John Liakos/Intime News/Athena Pictures /Athena Picture Agency Ltd

Police said it was probable that the gang had kept Ms Crouch and her husband under observation for some time before carrying out the robbery.

The Greek government on Tuesday offered a reward of €300,000 to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to the arrest of the gang.

Caroline Crouch, her baby daughter, and her husband Charalambos Anagnostopoulos
Caroline Crouch, her baby daughter, and her husband Charalambos Anagnostopoulos

Ms Crouch was born on the island of Alonissos in 2001 to a British father and Filipina mother and married her pilot husband in 2017.

Her hobbies included kickboxing and diving. She had lived in Glyka Nera since 2019 and was a student at the University of Piraeus.

The mayor of Alonissos, Petros Vafinis, told Greek television that islanders were shocked by the murder. “She was a sweet creature, a wonderful young girl, full of energy, who was active in many events on the island”.

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect killed homeless man ‘as practice’ before killing ex-wife: prosecutors

    A Washington man is being accused of fatally shooting a homeless man as practice before turning the gun on his ex-wife. A prosecutor alleged on Friday that on April 3, 2020, Nathan Beal, 36, fatally shot Andrew Bull, 30, in the head. Just months later, he allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife who is also the mother of his children, according to The Chronicle.

  • Tom Brady Just Shared a Rare Photo of His Wife and Ex Together

    It's been almost 15 years since NFL star Tom Brady and actor Bridget Moynahan were together, but the two exes are forever tied because of the child they share. They welcomed their son Jack in 2007, after they'd already ended their three-year relationship and Brady had moved on with model Gisele Bündchen, whom he'd later marry and with whom he'd have two more kids. (Moynahan married her husband Andrew Frankel in 2015.) However, the stars made it clear on Mother's Day that their extended family is still close. On Sunday, Brady shared a rare photo of his ex and his wife together to celebrate the holiday. To see the snaps and hear about their co-parenting relationship, keep reading. Brady shouted out Bündchen as his "numero uno." As ET Online reports, Brady shared several Mother's Day posts, including one black-and-white family photo featuring him, Bündchen, Jack, and younger children Benjamin and Vivian to his regular feed."Happy Mother's Day @gisele," he captioned that post. "You love us and support us like no other. Have a special day! ❤️❤️"He also shared another shot of Gisele posing with Benjamin and Vivian to his Story, writing, "My numero Uno" and adding several red heart emojis. He also sent love to Moynahan with a rare family shot. Also on his Instagram Story, Brady posted a photo of himself, Bündchen, Jack, and Moynahan all posing and smiling together.He captioned that one with a simple "Happy Mother's Day," tagging his ex's account. Bündchen honored Moynahan, too. The model shared the Mother's Day love with her stepson's mother. She posted a photo of Moynahan and friend and producer Jody Joynes to her Instagram Story on Sunday."Happy Mother's Day to these super moms!" the model wrote, tagging both women.RELATED: Tom Brady Just Shared a Rare Post About Ex Bridget Moynahan. It took time for the exes to learn how to co-parent. Brady and Moynahan have come a long way since they learned that she was pregnant when Brady was already in a relationship with Bündchen.In a 2020 interview with Howard Stern (as reported by People), Brady acknowledged that the situation was difficult on both his past and present partners."It challenged me in a lot of ways, again, to grow up in a different way," Brady said. "It was very hard for my wife to think she fell in love with this guy, and then now this guy's ex-girlfriend's pregnant…And it was very challenging for my son's mom, you know, because she didn't envision that either."Moynahan told People in 2019 that the tabloid attention she received throughout her pregnancy due to that unconventional timeline made her terrified for herself and her child.However, she also said that the split led to a really loving and positive environment for Jack."Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own," she explained. "I don't think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love."RELATED: Bradley Cooper's Ex Just Got Candid About Raising Their Daughter Together.

  • Fox News won't say if Tucker Carlson has been vaccinated for COVID-19 or if he ever plans to be

    Fox News did not answer Insider's requests for comment after Tucker Carlson recently aired several segments questioning the validity of vaccines.

  • Cyclist killed in S.C. dispute, shooter dies after gun battle with police

    Police officers fatally shot a man minutes after he killed a bicyclist during an argument near a Greenville, S.C., park Sunday morning, authorities said.

  • Suit: Workers lured from India paid $1.20 per hour for years

    FBI agents were at the sprawling site of a Hindu temple Tuesday as a lawsuit filed in federal court alleged workers from marginalized communities in India were lured to the U.S. and forced to work long hours for just a few dollars per day to help build the temple. The lawsuit accuses the leaders of the Hindu organization known as Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, or BAPS, of human trafficking and wage law violations. An FBI spokesperson confirmed that agents were at the temple on “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

  • Alex Rodriguez reportedly ‘shocked’ by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunion

    Alex Rodriguez is apparently as shocked as the rest of the world that Jennifer Lopez, his fiancée until last month, has apparently reignited her romance with ex Ben Affleck.

  • Dr. Pimple Popper removed 5 cysts from a man's scalp and the insides looked like scallops

    Dr. Pimple Popper moved swiftly from one growth to the next, yanking them out with tweezers. She said one pilar cyst looked like a plum.

  • Jermaine Jenas reveals he's expecting another baby with wife Ellie Penfold

    The former footballer is already parent to three daughters and is now expecting a son.

  • ‘Trump is dividing our party’: GOP governor dares to cross former president

    ‘It’s important that we not unite with someone who is dividing our party,’ says Arkansas governor

  • British woman murdered in Pakistan ‘may have been killed by a hired gunman’

    The 24-year-old woman had registered a complaint with local police against two local men

  • 14-Year-Old Florida Boy Arrested for Connection to Murder of Missing 13-Year-Old Tristyn Bailey

    Although the two teens lived near each other and attended the same school, it is unclear if they had a pre-existing relationship prior to the murder.

  • Vanessa Hudgens' Abs And Butt Look So Toned In Multiple New Swimsuit Pics

    "Alexa play Peaches by Justin Bieber 🔥"

  • Asian man, 80, beaten and robbed by teens near San Francisco

    Town in northern California sees spike in crimes perpetrated against Asian Americans

  • Boy, 14, charged with murdering cheerleader classmate posts arrest selfie on Snapchat

    It remains unclear whether the teenager will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult

  • The coronavirus variant first found in India is a global health threat, the World Health Organization says

    Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead for COVID-19 at WHO, said the agency planned to release more information in a report Tuesday.

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • Colonial pipeline: 17 states declare emergency over hack as energy secretary tells people not to ‘hoard’ fuel

    ‘There should be no cause for hoarding gasoline,’ Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says

  • Owner of tiger on the loose in Houston is accused of murder

    Police still looking for big cat spotted in videos after owner was arrested

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republican who backed Arizona ‘audit’ based on Trump’s election lies now says it ‘makes us look like idiots’

    ‘Looking back, I didn’t think it would be this ridiculous. It’s embarrassing to be a state senator at this point,’ says Arizona State Senator Paul Boyer