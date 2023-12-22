Young brothers — ages 4 and 5 — die in mobile home fire, South Carolina coroner says

Young brothers — ages 4 and 5 — were killed when a mobile home caught fire in South Carolina, officials said.

A woman and two other children managed to escape the deadly blaze on Thursday, Dec. 21, the Oconee County Fire Department told WHNS.

The fire was reported at about 12:45 p.m. in the Westminster area, roughly 50 miles southwest of Greenville. The brothers, who lived at the home, were identified as 4-year-old Heath Trey Daniel Morse and 5-year-old Jacob Edward Todd Morse.

The boys’ mother and younger twin siblings were taken to a hospital for evaluations after the blaze, the Oconee County Coroner’s Office told WYFF.

“The fire remains under investigation by the Oconee County Fire - Emergency Services, Oconee County Sheriff’s Department, SLED (S.C. Law Enforcement Division) Fire Investigators and the SC Fire Marshal’s Office,” the coroner’s office wrote in a news release, adding that autopsies would be performed.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office and Oconee County Emergency Services didn’t immediately share additional details with McClatchy News on Dec. 22.

