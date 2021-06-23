Young brothers missing for 5 days may be with mom who doesn’t have custody, NC cops say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

North Carolina officials are searching for two young children who have been missing since last week.

Elijah Inman, who turns 2 years old next month, and 3-year-old Waylon Inman were last seen in Henderson County on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. They are believed to be with their mother, Emily Ann Brown, who does not have custody of the children, the sheriff’s office said.

Brown is wanted for two counts of felonious restraint. By definition, a suspect can be charged with felonious restraint when they “unlawfully restrain another person without that person’s consent, or the consent of the person’s parent or legal custodian if the person is less than 16 years old, and moves the person from the place of the initial restraint by transporting him in a motor vehicle.”

Brown is believed to be driving a red 1996 Mazda Protégé with the North Carolina license plate TFV-3451, according to the sheriff.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elijah, Waylon or Brown are asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.

