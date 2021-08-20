Young Car Lovers Will Want to Fuel Up With These Racing-Inspired Treats

Photo credit: Beau Coffron

Back-to-school is on our minds, so we whipped up some after school snacks that will make any little car lover happy to do their homework.

During a car race, a driver can make a pit stop for a variety of reasons—refueling, new tires, or mechanical repairs. While pit stops are incredibly brief (the average pit stop only lasts 2.4 seconds!), at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen pulled his Formula 1 car into the pits for a tire change that his racing team completed in a mere 1.88 seconds—making it the fastest recorded pit stop in Formula 1 history.

While Red Bull Racing’s Formula 1 team seems to have an impressively quick draw, most parents would agree that when it’s just about snack time and our kids are toeing the line between hungry and angry—we’ve got their record-breaking speed beat. In the spirit of all things motorsports-related, we’ve put together some quick, fun, and healthy snack time treats to keep your little ones involved in the kitchen and fueled up to tackle their next laps.

Cheese Traffic Cone Bites

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

-Mini circle cookie cutters

-8 oz. block of sharp cheddar cheese

-8 oz. block of extra sharp white cheddar cheese

-Toothpicks

Instructions:

1. Cut the sharp cheddar and extra sharp white cheddar into ½-inch thick slices.

2. Select three consecutive-sized mini circle cookie cutters and cut circles of sharp cheddar cheese using a smallest diameter for the top most pieces and the largest diameter for the bottom pieces.

3. Using the mid-sized diameter mini circle cookie cutter, take your extra sharp white cheddar cheese slices and create the center pieces for your traffic cones.

4. Stack the three circles of cheeses from largest to smallest and place a toothpick through the center to hold it together. Pop one of these bite-size treats in your mouth and enjoy! (BONUS: We prefer to use toothpicks with a checkered flag at the top, but any type of toothpick will do!)

Veggie Open-Wheel Racers

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

-Baby cucumbers

-Baby bell peppers

-Toothpicks

Instructions:

1. Thoroughly wash all of your vegetables.

2. Take a baby cucumber and cut several round slices to form the wheels for your racers. You’ll need four wheels per car, so leave it to your kiddos to figure out just how many tires you’ll need to slice based on how many cars they’ll want to make.

3. Take your baby bell peppers along with the additional baby cucumbers and skewer crosswise through each end to create the front and rear axles. At the end of each axle, add a slice of baby cucumber to complete your open-wheel racer—vroom vroom!

Fruit Traffic Light Tartine

Here are the ingredients you'll need:

-Graham crackers

-Choice of spread (Peanut, almond, cashew or nut-free substitute)

-Bananas

-Strawberries

-Green grapes

Instructions:

1. Cut your bananas, strawberries, and green grapes into circular slices.

2. Break the graham crackers into individual rectangles.

3. Spread your favorite peanut, almond, cashew, or sunflower butter on one side of the graham cracker.

4. The order of a traffic light is RED, YELLOW, GREEN. Place a slice of strawberry at the top, a slice of banana in the middle, and a slice of green gape on the bottom to complete the sequence. Bon appétit!



This activity was provided by the R&T Crew marketing team.

