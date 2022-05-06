Young child badly hurt in scooter accident in Bridgeport

A young child was badly hurt Thursday while riding on the back of an electric scooter, Bridgeport police said.

Two detectives in a police car witnessed the accident at about 6:40 p.m., police said Friday. While stopped at a traffic light, the detectives observed a group of people riding stand-up electric scooters on the sidewalk off Housatonic Avenue.

A 32-year-old woman operating a scooter with her 7-year-old child on the back tried to cross at Housatonic Avenue and Congress Street, lost control and crashed into a metal pole, police said. The child suffered serious head trauma, while the female had minor injuries. Both were transported to Yale Bridgeport Hospital, police said.

The child was listed in stable condition Friday. Police said they are investigating the accident.

