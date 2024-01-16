Young child dies after being pulled from fire at Kansas City trailer home Tuesday

A young child died after a fire at a mobile home and RV park Tuesday morning in Kansas City.

Crews responded to the fire around 9 a.m. to a trailer home at La Casita Mobile Home and RV Park in the 3300 block of Oakland Avenue, where they learned a child was trapped inside the home, said Michael Hopkins, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department.

First responders found the child, and emergency medical crews transported the child to Children’s Mercy Hospital. Hopkins said the child, who was between ages 4 and 6, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is available.