A young child dies on Christmas Eve after being shot in a Kansas City home

A child under the age of 5 died on Christmas Eve after suffering from a gunshot wound in a Kansas City home, police said in a Sunday statement.

Detectives responded to calls of a shooting at 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening in the 7800 block of James A. Reed Road, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the department.

Police discovered a child had been shot and was in critical condition. Police interviewed witnesses inside the home as the victim was transported to the hospital.

The child died that night, according to Drake.

Officers are continuing to investigate, she said, but they believe the shooting was accidental and are not looking for suspects.

The medical examiner has yet to determine a ruling on the child’s death, she said.