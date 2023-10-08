Young child found walking by herself in Clayton County, police now working to find parents

Authorities are asking the public to help locate the parents of a young child.

Clayton County police said on Sunday at 3:14 a.m., officers received reports of a child found without parents in the 6000 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro.

Authorities said a passerby called 911 when they saw the child was alone.

According to the investigation, police believe the child may have left her home.

The child could only provide a possible name of “Ayela” and is between the ages of two and four.

Officers are now going door-to-door in the surrounding apartment complexes near the intersection of Tara Blvd and Mount Zion Road to try and find her parents.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the child’s parents is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

