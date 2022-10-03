Young child shot in Phoenix, officers investigating near Arizona elementary school

Phoenix police investigated a crime scene near an Arizona elementary school after a young child was shot Sunday night.

The young girl, who is under the age of 10, was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot injury. Her injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.

Phoenix police have not confirmed where the child was shot or her exact age.

Officers were seen working outside Trailside Point Performing Arts Academy, an elementary school in Laveen Village.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole confirmed the shooting to Fox News Digital.

A witness told FOX 10 Phoenix that she heard two to three shots at a nearby basketball court before she heard screams and yelling.

The witness told the outlet a car sped away from the scene soon after.

So far, no word on what led to the shooting. Police have not yet identified any suspects.