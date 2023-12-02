Young children deliver gifts, smiles to CVPH Cancer Patients

Dec. 2—PLATTSBURGH — The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital FitzPatrick Cancer Center patients got a midday blue cart delivery of presents from two of Santa's locally based "Elves," Bella Downs and Kenlee Hilts.

"Bella is my daughter, and Kenlee is Bella's best friend," Geri Kaplan Downs of Morrisonville said.

"We are here because ... I like doing things helping people," Kenlee said.

"'Cause we are really nice," Bella said.

"We like to help people, people who are sick."

Asked why they dressed as elves, Bella said: "We thought it would be funny."

Santa, if you're listening, here are tips for gifts for these two 8 year olds:

"I like the color teal and purple," Kenlee said.

"My favorite colors are black, teal and purple," Bella said.

