Young children home alone die after fire breaks out, NC officials say. ‘Heartbroken’

Two young children were home alone when a deadly fire tore through a North Carolina home, officials told news outlets.

The kids — ages 2 and 3 — were pulled out of the burning home and pronounced dead after the blaze on Friday, Jan. 13, according to WHNS.

Rutherford County Fire Marshal Frankie Hamrick told WYFF a passerby reported the fire at about 10 a.m. along Bostic Sunshine Highway, roughly 60 miles west of Charlotte. Crews responded to the home, where they found flames and heavy smoke.

“There was just smoke everywhere,” neighbor Dorothy Miller told WSPA.

While at the scene, a man reportedly told first responders his two grandchildren were trapped inside a bedroom. The toddlers were found and received CPR.

The children later were rushed to a hospital in neighboring Cleveland County, where they were pronounced dead, news outlets reported.

“They had the biggest hearts, the cutest smiles,” Amber Suttle, a longtime family friend, told WSPA. “They were just the best kids. We’re heartbroken at this point.”

The fire, which is believed to have started near a living room couch, was under investigation as of Jan. 16, officials told WLOS.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s office didn’t immediately share information with McClatchy News on Jan. 17.

Human remains found after second deadly house fire in NC county in 2 days, cops say

Child dies in house fire that left 3 other relatives in critical condition, NC cops say