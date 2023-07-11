Young Chinese turn to hawking for extra cash

STORY: As jobs dry up, young Chinese people are turning to hawking for extra cash

Location: Shanghai, China

27-year-old Parhati is an IT technician during the day and sells iced lemon tea at night

This wasn't his original career plan

but he was inspired by successful youth hawkers trending on social media

[Parhati, Hawker]

“Recently this topic is really trending online. I happened to see it on TikTok. Then Shanghai is doing something to support this industry with some sort of policy. So I just do it, try it out."

Parhati hopes his part-time hawking can help alleviate the high living costs in Shanghai

He also says hawking is teaching him far more valuable skills than a low-paying part time job

[Parhati, Hawker]

"If you live in a big city like Shanghai, your rent is a big part of your expenses. If you can earn enough through hawking to cover your rent, I think that's great."

For decades, street stalls and hawkers have been banned or tightly regulated in many Chinese cities

Young hawkers are hitting the streets despite the risk of fines or verbal warnings

But after Chinese youth unemployment hit a record 20.4% this year

local governments seem to be relaxing rules

Shanghai has announced a trial period to allow ‘authorized’ hawkers in designated locations

Not everyone is happy with the new onslaught of part-time hawkers

This flower seller worries that the new competition could threaten other full-time hawkers

[Wei Qinggui, Hawker]

“Some people are being vendors for fun when they don't really need the income, but it can impact the whole market. Everybody, young people, and young women really like flowers, so they want to start selling them on the street for fun. But they don’t realize that someone's actual livelihood depends on this business. This will really impact the lives of lots of people.”